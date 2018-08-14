Eleven feared dead in Genoa bridge collapse

Photo: Handout/Polizia di Stato/AFP

Italy's transport and infrastructure minister said Tuesday that he fears the collapse of a bridge in Genoa could be an "immense tragedy" as local media reported 11 dead.

Emergency services were pulling people out from under the rubble after a 200 metre section of the "Morandi" viaduct on the A10 motorway in the west of the northern port city collapsed just before midday (1000 GMT).

"I'm following with the utmost apprehension what is happening in Genoa and what looks like it could be an immense tragedy," Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is in charge of the police and fire service, said that "we are following the situation minute-by-minute".

A fire service spokesperson told AFP that the bridge had mostly fallen on rail tracks 100 metres (110 yards) below, taking "cars and trucks" with it.

Genoa is located between the sea and the mountains of northwestern Italy. Its rugged terrain means that motorways that run through the city and the surrounding area are characterised by long viaducts and tunnels.