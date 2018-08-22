25 photos that will make you want to book a last-minute holiday to Italy

August in Rome. Photo: Marie-Laure Messina/AFP

It might already be late August, but you've still got time to enjoy Italy at its summer best. Here are 25 gorgeous reasons to book a last-minute trip.



Swimming in the Gulf of Orosei, Sardinia. Photo: Marco Molino/Flickr



Sunset over salt flats near Trapani, Sicily. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP



A view over Umbria from a hot air balloon. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP



An evening stroll on the Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP



Swimming near Portofino, Liguria. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP

Vineyards over Manarola, part of the Cinque Terre. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP



Sunflowers in the Crete Senesi, Tuscany. Photo: Antonio Cinotti for TravelMag.com, via Flickr

Surfing the Naviglio Grande canal in Milan. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP



The sunken bell tower of Graun im Vinschau, South Tyrol. Photo: Davide Bedin/Flickr



Visiting the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, Sicily, by night. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP

At the dog beach in Maccarese, near Rome. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP



Making hay in Salcito, Molise. Photo: leastbutnotlast/Flickr



Boating on Lake Levico, near Trento. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP



Lavender by the sea in Portonovo, Le Marche. Photo: Luca Boldrini/Flickr



A water fight in Campagna, near Salerno. Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP

Traditional fishing nets in Comacchio, Emilia-Romagna. Photo: Borghy52/Flickr



Dining al fresco in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

Sketching the Boboli Gardens, Florence. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP



Turquoise waters off Ponza Island, Lazio. Photo: Vertingetorige/DepositPhotos



Seeking shade in the ancient Circo Massimo in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

The fishing village of Giovinazzo, Puglia. Photo: milla74/DepositPhotos



A late-afternoon hike to Rocca Calascio castle in Abruzzo. Photo: maximkabb/DepositPhotos



Sunset over Procida Island, off Naples. Photo: Porfirio/Flickr



Summer nights in Scicli, southern Sicily. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP

