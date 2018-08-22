25 photos that will make you want to book a last-minute holiday to Italy

Swimming in the Gulf of Orosei, Sardinia. Photo: Marco Molino/Flickr
Sunset over salt flats near Trapani, Sicily. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP
A view over Umbria from a hot air balloon. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
An evening stroll on the Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
Swimming near Portofino, Liguria. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP
Vineyards over Manarola, part of the Cinque Terre. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP
Sunflowers in the Crete Senesi, Tuscany. Photo: Antonio Cinotti for TravelMag.com, via Flickr
Surfing the Naviglio Grande canal in Milan. Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP
The sunken bell tower of Graun im Vinschau, South Tyrol. Photo: Davide Bedin/Flickr
Visiting the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, Sicily, by night. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP
At the dog beach in Maccarese, near Rome. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP
Making hay in Salcito, Molise. Photo: leastbutnotlast/Flickr
Boating on Lake Levico, near Trento. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
Lavender by the sea in Portonovo, Le Marche. Photo: Luca Boldrini/Flickr
A water fight in Campagna, near Salerno. Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP
Traditional fishing nets in Comacchio, Emilia-Romagna. Photo: Borghy52/Flickr
Dining al fresco in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
Sketching the Boboli Gardens, Florence. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
Turquoise waters off Ponza Island, Lazio. Photo: Vertingetorige/DepositPhotos
Seeking shade in the ancient Circo Massimo in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
The fishing village of Giovinazzo, Puglia. Photo: milla74/DepositPhotos
A late-afternoon hike to Rocca Calascio castle in Abruzzo. Photo: maximkabb/DepositPhotos
Sunset over Procida Island, off Naples. Photo: Porfirio/Flickr
Summer nights in Scicli, southern Sicily. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP
