Italy's first sex doll brothel is already 'booked out for weeks'

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
3 September 2018
12:44 CEST+02:00
turin

Italy's first sex doll brothel is already 'booked out for weeks'
A sex doll on offer at a similar 'brothel' in France. Photo: Joel Saget/AFP
3 September 2018
Opening in Turin on Monday, Italy's first sex doll "brothel" has already had a flood of bookings, according to its owners.

LumiDolls Torino will be one of only a handful of establishments of its kind in Europe when it opens at a secret location in the north-west Italian city on September 3rd.

Rates start at €80 for half an hour with one of its eight individually named silicone models, seven female and one male, which claim to offer clients a "totally new" experience.

"We're booked out for weeks, save for a few small exceptions," the company told Wired, adding that it had also had inquiries about hosting bachelor parties.

According to Wired, whose reporters were given a preview, the premises are composed of mood-lit private rooms, each equipped with a bed, bathroom and TV screen for watching porn.

Clients specify not only which doll they wish to reserve, but also what it should be wearing and what position they want it in. They can book up to two hours with their model of choice, alone, with a partner or in a group.

Each doll is subjected to a rigorous two-hour cleaning process after use, LumiDolls said.

The Spain-based company opened its first "brothel" in Barcelona in February 2017 and has since opened one other location in Moscow. Its dolls, which it claims to be among the most realistic on the market, are also available to buy and can fetch up to nearly €2,000.

Other companies operate similar establishments in France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK. 

Brothels staffed by real prostitutes are illegal in Italy, though sex work itself is not a crime. Depending on regional laws, clients caught paying for sex may find themselves subject to a fine.

The penal code does not contain any provisions on sex with non-living dolls.

READ ALSO: The grim reality of the brothels of Pompeii


Photo: Wknight94/Wikimedia Commons
 

turin
