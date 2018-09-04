Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Children can bring packed lunch to school, Italy's top court rules

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
4 September 2018
12:12 CEST+02:00
schoolchildrenparentingfood

Share this article

Children can bring packed lunch to school, Italy's top court rules
Children eat lunch at an elementary school in Rome. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
4 September 2018
12:12 CEST+02:00
In a decision that's expected to set a precedent for schools all over Italy, the country's top administrative court has overruled one city's attempted ban on packed lunches.

The Council of State, which rules on matters of public administration, on Monday found in favour of families in Benevento, in the southern region of Campania, who objected to being told that their children had to eat lunches provided by the school canteen.

The city council had sought to make canteen meals compulsory, a move that the court judged was "not backed up by concrete, proven reasons of public health or hygiene, nor commensurate with a reasonable balance".

While Benevento argued that allowing pupils to bring in food prepared at home could compromise the collective health and safety of its facilities, the Council of State found that the freedom to choose what you eat outweighed such concerns. 

Its decision was hailed by lawyers representing some 50 families who challenged the ban as a victory for "families' autonomy". 

READ ALSO: 

A regional court had already ruled against the packed lunch ban, prompting Benevento's council to take the case to a higher authority – unsuccessfully. It is the first time Italy's supreme administrative court has ruled on the matter of school lunches and will likely have consequences for similar appeals in other cities.

Previously regional courts have come down on different sides of the argument, with the tribunal of Naples last year finding that children's right to health and equality should come before parents' right to choose.

While authorities have no say over what parents put in a packed lunch, Italy sets nutritional standards for school meals that limit the amount of fat they can contain, require fruit and vegetables to be included and encourage the use of varied, seasonal ingredients.

Proponents of a packed lunch ban argue that children who don't eat the healthy lunches provided by Italian schools – which are usually subsidized for low-income families – may miss out on well-balanced meals and the chance to develop good eating habits.

READ ALSO: Five ways being a parent in Italy is different from the UK


Photo: Kristie Prada
 

schoolchildrenparentingfood
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. Italy's first sex doll brothel is already 'booked out for weeks'
  3. Six lesser-known World War II sites to visit in Italy
  4. Fitch ratings agency says Italian debt outlook now 'negative'
  5. Ten photos you might not guess were taken in Italy
Advertisement

From our sponsors

The ultimate guide for relocating your family abroad

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. EU's Barnier open to brief extension of Brexit talks
  2. Italy's first sex doll brothel is already 'booked out for weeks'
  3. Six lesser-known World War II sites to visit in Italy
  4. Fitch ratings agency says Italian debt outlook now 'negative'
  5. Ten photos you might not guess were taken in Italy
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
07/06
I am looking for work in italy/eu for long term.
View all notices
Advertisement