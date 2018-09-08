Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Syrian war documentary wins top Venice prizes

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 September 2018
15:40 CEST+02:00
venice film festivalvenicesyriafilm

Share this article

Syrian war documentary wins top Venice prizes
The Venice film festival ends on Saturday. Photo: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 September 2018
15:40 CEST+02:00
A film that follows two friends through four nightmarish years of the Syrian civil war has lifted some of the top prizes at the Venice film festival, which ends Saturday.
"Still Recording", a documentary by Ghiath Ayoub and Saeed Al Batal, records what happened to two idealistic art students after they were swept up in the fervour of the Syrian revolution. It picked up two awards at Venice Critics' Week.
 
Friends Saeed and Milad leave Damascus and go to Douma in 2011, a suburb under rebel control, to set up a radio station and recording studio. There they struggle to keep a flicker of hope and creativity alive as they endure fighting, siege and famine.
 
Ayoub and Al Batal, who shot 500 hours of footage, told AFP that with so little reporting coming out of Syria it was important to bear witness.
 
"We started doing this because there wasn't, and still isn't, an efficient working media in Syria because it's not allowed to enter and if it is, it's under the control of the regime," said Al Batal.
 
"Art is nothing if it is not resistance, even if there isn't revolution... it is resistance against a huge amount of emotions you have got inside you. Emotions need to come out and expressing them through art can do that."
 
The win comes as the Syrian regime and its Russian allies are preparing to launch an assault on Idlib, the northern province that is the last major stronghold of the rebel and jihadist groups which have been trying to overthrow Bashar al-Assad for the past seven years.
 
Al Batal said the situation in Syria "is more dangerous than ever now" because the Russian military are more ruthless than Assad's badly trained soldiers.
 
"They know where to hit, and how to hit hard," said Al Batal, who said the "media army behind them" was the same.
venice film festivalvenicesyriafilm
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. On the trail of Inspector Montalbano in Sicily
  2. IN PHOTOS: Inside Italy's first Starbucks
  3. It's here: Italy's first Starbucks' opens in Milan
  4. Cases of West Nile fever in Italy soar
  5. Some 50 migrants allowed to land in Italy have 'disappeared'
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. On the trail of Inspector Montalbano in Sicily
  2. IN PHOTOS: Inside Italy's first Starbucks
  3. It's here: Italy's first Starbucks' opens in Milan
  4. Cases of West Nile fever in Italy soar
  5. Some 50 migrants allowed to land in Italy have 'disappeared'
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement