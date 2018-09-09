Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pope urges bishops to fight abuse and the clerical culture behind it

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 September 2018
03:32 CEST+02:00
popevatican

Share this article

Pope urges bishops to fight abuse and the clerical culture behind it
Pope Francis kisses a child upon his arrival at St Peter's square at the Vatican for his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Photo: VINCENZO PINTO / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 September 2018
03:32 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis on Saturday urged newly-ordained bishops to fight abuse and reject what he termed the "clerical" culture which has seen a series of sex abuse scandals rock the Catholic Church.
"Dear brothers, turn away from clericalism. Just say no to abuse, of power, conscience or any type means saying no forcefully to all forms of clericalism," the Argentinian pontiff told 74 new bishops, the bulk hailing from Africa.
 
The group were attending a two-week seminar on how to lead their respective dioceses as the Church attempts to react to paedophilia scandals which have left the Vatican reeling and the pope accused of being party to a high-level cover-up.
 
Archbishop of Malta Mgr Charles Scicluna, who Francis sent earlier this year to investigate a paedophilia scandal in Chile, and Hans Zollner, director of the Rome Centre for Child Protection, are both due to address the bishops in the course of the seminar.
 
The pope did not directly mention the scandals which have threatened to spark a schism between conservatives and the Church's progressive wing but told bishops not to succumb to the temptation to behave like "princes".
 
"Be men who are poor in material goods and rich in (human) relations, never harsh or confrontational but affable, patient, straightforward and open," Francis said, urging dedication to the poor and the young in particular, even if the latter might sometimes appear "hedonistic".
 
He also warned the bishops against succumbing to apathy or mediocrity.
 
Warning of the evils of materialism, the pontiff added: "Do not forget that the devil enters via your pockets!"
popevatican
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. On the trail of Inspector Montalbano in Sicily
  2. IN PHOTOS: Inside Italy's first Starbucks
  3. It's here: Italy's first Starbucks' opens in Milan
  4. Some 50 migrants allowed to land in Italy have 'disappeared'
  5. People in Liguria live longer than any other region in Europe
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. On the trail of Inspector Montalbano in Sicily
  2. IN PHOTOS: Inside Italy's first Starbucks
  3. It's here: Italy's first Starbucks' opens in Milan
  4. Some 50 migrants allowed to land in Italy have 'disappeared'
  5. People in Liguria live longer than any other region in Europe
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement