Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ryanair deal with Italian pilots concluded but strikes to go ahead

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
14 September 2018
16:41 CEST+02:00
aviationryanair

Share this article

Ryanair deal with Italian pilots concluded but strikes to go ahead
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP.
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
14 September 2018
16:41 CEST+02:00
Budget airline Ryanair announced on Friday September 14th that it has reached an agreement with flight crew unions in Italy to provide employment contracts under Italian law.

In a press release, Ryanair said agreements had been signed "in principle" with unions FIT-CISL, ANPAC and ANPAV in Rome on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Italian crews, alongside their Belgian, Dutch, Spanish and Portuguese counterparts announced a 24-hour stoppage on September 28th that unions said would be the biggest strike in the Irish carrier's history.

With confirmation of the agreement between Ryanair and the Italian crews – set to come into effect on October 1st for a period of three years – their participation in the forthcoming strike is unclear, with union leaders currently leading consultation on the matter.

READ ALSO: Ryanair reaches historic agreement with Italian pilot union

According to unions, the agreement will allow for crews to work under contracts composed under Italian law rather than Irish legislation, addressing a key demand from staff. Provisions are also in place for salary increases and a pension scheme.

Ryanair and union leaders have yet to fine-tune some details for the collective agreement expected to be signed by the end of September.

"This agreement is a further sign of the significant progress Ryanair is making in reaching agreements with our people and their unions in different EU countries", Ryanair's chief of personnel Eddie Wilson said in a statement.

Ryanair has already reached an agreement with cabin crew in Ireland and the United Kingdom, but negotiations remain mired in difficulty in other countries.

On Wednesday, the company faced strike action from German pilot and cabin crew unions that resulted in the cancellation of 150 flights. Wilson said that "smaller unions" outside the negotiations process are threatening strikes that "will either not take place or be unsuccessful".

READ MORE: Italian government wants to renationalize Alitalia airline

aviationryanair
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brexit planning: What you'll need to do if there's no-deal
  2. Italy jails man for selling fake TripAdvisor reviews
  3. Italy's first sex doll brothel has been closed down, the week after it opened
  4. 'No one is above the law': Italy's president appears to take aim at Salvini
  5. No-deal Brexit: Brits travelling to Europe 'to face passport problems and soaring mobile bills'
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Brexit planning: What you'll need to do if there's no-deal
  2. Italy jails man for selling fake TripAdvisor reviews
  3. Italy's first sex doll brothel has been closed down, the week after it opened
  4. 'No one is above the law': Italy's president appears to take aim at Salvini
  5. No-deal Brexit: Brits travelling to Europe 'to face passport problems and soaring mobile bills'
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement