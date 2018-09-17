Rome's airports launch special service for disabled passengers

The 'Care to Fly' program offers disabled passengers the opportunity to book door-to-flight assistance, and vice versa, at competitive rates.

The 'Care to Fly' service aims to make the Italian capital Rome, the Eternal City, more accessible to arriving or departing passengers with a disability.

Passengers can now book a door-to-flight transport from their address in Rome to either Fiumicino Airport and Ciampino as part of a complete assistance service for passengers with mobility difficulties. Those who reserve the service will then be met by the ADR Assistance personnel who will help disabled passengers complete the necessary procedures to board their flight.

The ADR Assistance program, a specialised service at Italy's airports for disabled passengers, will help travellers with mobility difficulties to complete check in, pass through security controls and board their flights. Departing passengers will be accompanied all the way to their allocated seat on a flight.

The service costs €45 ($52) for passengers travelling from Fiumicino Airport to the centre of Rome with a standard car and €75 ($87) by minivan. The same rates apply for travel to and from Ciampino Airport.

Arriving passengers can also book the service online or via a hotline to receive assistance in collecting their baggage and reaching their intended destination in Rome.

Rome's main train station, Roma Termini, offers similar assistance through its Sala Blu program. This includes being met on the platform with a wheelchair, assistance in changing trains or reaching onward transport, as well as providing general useful information.

Rome's weekly Wheely Trekky project also offers travellers in a wheelchair the opportunity to see some of Rome's most ancient monuments, the Colosseum, the Appian Way and many others, the opportunity to visit some of the most inaccessible sites with assistance from a dedicated team.

Disabled visitors to the 'Eternal City' can also book their own wheelchair transport or accessible accommodation here

The 'Care to Fly' service can be booked online here. Special assistance can be requested by calling the service's hotline on 06 650 790 90 from inside Italy or +39 6650 79 090 from outside of Italy. Passengers can also make special requests by sending an email to caretofly@cooairport.it

