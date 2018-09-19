Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
South African expelled from Italy for flying drone near the Vatican

19 September 2018
South African expelled from Italy for flying drone near the Vatican
Photo: scaliger/Depositphotos
19 September 2018
A South African man has been ordered to leave Italy after flying his drone near the Vatican, Italian police said on Wednesday September 19th.

Police arrested the 25-year-old as he flew his drone over the main Via della Conciliazione that leads towards Saint Peter's Square where the pope was leading Sunday prayers.

"He was given an order to leave the country and his drone and camera confiscated," Rome police said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Police confiscate 150 million euros from fruit and veg mafiosi brothers

The South African embassy declined to comment his arrest and expulsion. Under Rome's strict security measures, it is illegal to overfly the city, including with a drone.

Two French tourists flying a drone near the Colosseum last year were fined around 3,000 euros ($3,500) and had their equipment confiscated and destroyed, police said. 

READ ALSO: French tourist arrested for Colosseum drone flight

Violating Italian aviation rules is an offence potentially punishable with fines of up to €113,000.

Another tourist was fined in 2016 after his camera drone crashed into Venice's iconic St Mark's Square.

“Tourists are often caught flying drones,” a spokesperson for the Italian Civil Aviation Authority, Enac, told The Local.

READ MORE: Take a drone tour of Italy with these 13 stunning videos

 

