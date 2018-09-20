Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
'Pop' and 'Rock' trains to bring free Wi-fi to regional Italian rail network from 2019

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 September 2018
10:41 CEST+02:00
transport

'Pop' and 'Rock' trains to bring free Wi-fi to regional Italian rail network from 2019
Photo: cunaplus/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 September 2018
10:41 CEST+02:00
The Italian rail infrastructure administrator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane has unveiled its new line of regional trains that it says will be rolled out across the country within five years.

It started with Swing and Jazz, but now Rock and Pop have joined the groove. The Italian train operator is rolling out a fleet of new trains, named after musical genres, that are scheduled to replace many older locomotives on Italy's regional train network.

The new trains were presented at the InnoTrans fare in Berlin by the Italian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Danilo Toninelli. 

The new designs will form part of an upgrade across Italy's rail network which will see 600 new trains introduced on regional lines from 2019, according to a press statement.

The new trains will not host live music concerts but will still feature several innovations. The double-decker 136-metre Rock train will be able to transport 1,400 passengers at 160-kilometres an hour and will be 30 per cent more energy-efficient than the last batch of trains introduced, according to Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FSI), the state-owned company (a subsidiary of Treni Italia) which manages infrastructure on Italy's rail network. 

LCD screens will be installed on the Pop trains, offering passengers various entertainment options. Both trains will offer free Wi-fi and increased security. The new trains are part of a €7 billion upgrade. Both Rock and Pop are 95 per cent recyclable. 

READ ALSO: Venice's water buses to run on recycled cooking oil

The upgrades are an attempt to make Italians switch from cars to trains. "Today in Italy 70 percent of transport is done on private vehicles, 30 percent on public transport," Gianfranco Battisti, FSI's head, told Repubblica. "It is exactly the opposite of what happens in Europe. Well, we in the next five years we want to reverse the percentage."

The new trains will be rolled out first in Emilia Romagna, then Piedmont, Lazio, Sicily and Liguria – at a rate of nine per month, adds the Torino-based daily. 

Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane aims to upgrade its entire regional fleet within five years. 

READ MORE: Rome among worst cities in Europe for road safety, traffic and pollution: Greenpeace

 

transport
