Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy's fashion industry says it is tackling low pay problem

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 September 2018
10:29 CEST+02:00
fashion industry

Share this article

Italy's fashion industry says it is tackling low pay problem
Head of the Italian chamber of fashion commerce Carlo Capasa with his wife, actress Stefania Rocca, at the Venice Film Festival. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 September 2018
10:29 CEST+02:00
Italy's fashion industry responded Friday to accusations of widespread underpaid and undeclared subcontracted work in a New York Times article, saying that the problem is limited and already being dealt with.

"The problem of irregular employment exists in the world and luxury businesses are the most active in the fight against the phenomenon," said Carlo Capasa, head of the Italian chamber of fashion commerce.

"Taking a few units that go underneath the radar seems a little pretentious," he told AFP at Milan Fashion Week after the NYT front-page investigation headlined "Inside Italy's Shadow Economy".

The article says "thousands of low-paid home workers create luxury garments without contracts or insurance" and quotes one unnamed woman who is paid around one euro an hour to sew at home.

Two other unnamed workers are quoted, one of whom only talks about conditions 10 years ago and the other who does not say how much she is paid.

The Italian fashion chamber of commerce put out a statement late Friday in response to the article, saying that the only information about the scale of the problem in the article quoted Tania Toffanin, author of the 2016 book "Fabbriche Invisibili" (Invisible Factories).

She "estimated that there are 2,000 to 4,000 irregular home workers in apparel production" in Italy, the NYT wrote.

"In the context of an big industry which employs 620,000 people in 67,000 companies, it is clear that irregular workers represent an anomaly," the chamber said.

Capasa said that the aim was to have zero irregular workers in the industry.

"It will take time but we are doing it."

Roberto Manzoni, head of the Italian fashion federation Fismo, meanwhile blamed low wages on the constant drive for consumers to be able to buy more for less.

"It's the tyranny of consumers' choice that pushes businesses in the sector to find the least expensive solutions to remain competitive, notably with Asia which manufactures at a low cost," he told AFP.

READ ALSO: Gucci confirms tax evasion probe

fashion industry
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The Netflix film shocking Italians with a true tale of suspected police brutality
  2. 'Go wherever you want, but not to Italy': Salvini denies entry to Aquarius migrant rescue boat, again
  3. IN PICTURES: The iconic life of Italian actress Sophia Loren as she turns 84
  4. Italian navy vessel smuggled crates of cigarettes from Libya
  5. Italian brewery launches first ever beer made of air
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Netflix film shocking Italians with a true tale of suspected police brutality
  2. 'Go wherever you want, but not to Italy': Salvini denies entry to Aquarius migrant rescue boat, again
  3. IN PICTURES: The iconic life of Italian actress Sophia Loren as she turns 84
  4. Italian navy vessel smuggled crates of cigarettes from Libya
  5. Italian brewery launches first ever beer made of air
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement