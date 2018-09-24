PHOTOS: The best photos from this year's Italian Instagram meet-up in Sardinia

Bosa is particularly photogenic. Photo: c4antonio/Instagram

Sardinia was the setting for this year's Igersitalia Assembly, an annual Instagram meet-up that aims to showcase lesser-known corners of Italy to followers far and wide.

Photographers from all over Italy descended on the island this past weekend to take their best shots in and around four selected locations: Cagliari, Alghero, Bosa and Cabras.

The goal was to highlight not just the obvious attractions, but "true gems that don't get many visitors", the organizers told Repubblica – especially given the potential of Instagram to reach potential tourists from all over the world.

While regional groups throughout Italy organize meet-ups throughout the year, the Igersitalia Assembly, now on its sixth edition, is the biggest event to unite Instagrammers from across the country. Previous locations have included Puglia, Sicily, Marche and Arezzo, Tuscany.

Organized by IgersItalia, the community of Italian Instagrammers, in partnership with local tourism associations, the assembly is an opportunity not just for members of the social network to visit new places but to encourage others to follow in their highly photogenic footsteps.

Here are some of The Local's favourite shots from the 2018 edition.