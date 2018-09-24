Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
PHOTOS: The best photos from this year's Italian Instagram meet-up in Sardinia

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 September 2018
10:01 CEST+02:00
sardinia instagram photos travel

PHOTOS: The best photos from this year's Italian Instagram meet-up in Sardinia
Bosa is particularly photogenic. Photo: c4antonio/Instagram
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
24 September 2018
10:01 CEST+02:00
Sardinia was the setting for this year's Igersitalia Assembly, an annual Instagram meet-up that aims to showcase lesser-known corners of Italy to followers far and wide.

Photographers from all over Italy descended on the island this past weekend to take their best shots in and around four selected locations: Cagliari, Alghero, Bosa and Cabras.

The goal was to highlight not just the obvious attractions, but "true gems that don't get many visitors", the organizers told Repubblica – especially given the potential of Instagram to reach potential tourists from all over the world. 

READ ALSO: Sandal in the Mediterranean: Why you should visit Sardinia

While regional groups throughout Italy organize meet-ups throughout the year, the Igersitalia Assembly, now on its sixth edition, is the biggest event to unite Instagrammers from across the country. Previous locations have included Puglia, Sicily, Marche and Arezzo, Tuscany.

Organized by IgersItalia, the community of Italian Instagrammers, in partnership with local tourism associations, the assembly is an opportunity not just for members of the social network to visit new places but to encourage others to follow in their highly photogenic footsteps.

Here are some of The Local's favourite shots from the 2018 edition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Federico Graziati (@federicograziati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elisa Orlando (@piccinaccia) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrica Panà 🌷 (@fluoaci) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riccardo Gutierrez ®Sardegna (@riccardo.gutierrezz) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eryka Kosta (@erykakosta) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Federico Graziati (@federicograziati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roberta Abbatangelo (@robertabbatangelo) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angelo Meloni (@basso2012) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Antonio Ficai (@c4antonio) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emilio cicerone (@emiliocicerone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tharros Sardegna (@tharros_sardegna) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vilma Salaris (@vilmasalaris) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriele (@tacchinobicilindrico) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @superhiking (@graziella_carboni) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Ambassador Travel & Photo (@ambassadorpontino) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Giorgio (@giorgiomuceli) on

 

sardiniainstagramphotostravel
