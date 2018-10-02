Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

China's Haier to acquire Italian home appliance firm

Elaine Allaby
news.italy@thelocal.com
2 October 2018
13:05 CEST+02:00
haieracquisitioncandy

Share this article

China's Haier to acquire Italian home appliance firm
Haier Asia president and CEO Yoshiaki Ito (left) and with Hiroshi Kumamoto, president of Haier partner Amadana, in 2015. Photo: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP
Elaine Allaby
news.italy@thelocal.com
2 October 2018
13:05 CEST+02:00
Chinese electronics giant Haier Group has announced it will acquire Italian appliances manufacturer Candy for 475 million euros ($547 million) as it looks to expand its market share in Europe.

The decision comes as Haier seeks to establish itself as a global brand, amid attempts by China to rebalance its economy more towards consumption and away from the infrastructure and investment-driven model of the past.

The Chinese company's board approved the purchase Friday, it said in a disclosure submitted to the Shanghai stock exchange.

"By joining forces with Candy's management team, Haier aims to expand its leadership in smart home appliances in Europe," Haier said in a press statement.

In 2016, the company purchased the appliances arm of US giant General Electric for $5.4 billion.

Haier Group is one of China's leading electronics manufacturers, and emerged from the Qingdao Refrigerator Factory, in the eastern port of the same name, which its CEO Zhang Ruimin was appointed to run in the mid-1980s.

READ ALSO: Michael Kors bags Italy's Versace for €1.8 billion

It had a global turnover of 241.9 billion yuan ($30.47 billion) and total profit of 30 billion yuan in 2017, according to its website, with customers across 100 countries.

Haier's methods have been studied in business schools including Harvard, but its exact ownership structure remains opaque.

The group, which has close ties to the ruling Communist Party, is officially divided into several units which are collectively owned. 

It has two quoted subsidiaries, Haier Electronics in Hong Kong and Qingdao Haier in Shanghai, which is the vehicle for the Candy acquisition.

The deal also includes the Hoover brand -- purchased by Candy in 1995 -- best known for its vacuum cleaners.

READ ALSO:

haieracquisitioncandy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Italian actress Asia Argento admits having sex with underage co-star
  2. Defiant Salvini: 'I don't care' if EU rejects budget
  3. Italian word of the day: 'Quindi'
  4. Europe beats United States to reclaim Ryder Cup
  5. How the mafia uses violence to influence Italian politics
Advertisement

From our sponsors

‘What I wish I’d known before I moved abroad’

Moving is never easy but upping sticks for a new life abroad is even tougher. The Local caught up with two expats to find out about what they wish they’d known before the big move.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian actress Asia Argento admits having sex with underage co-star
  2. Defiant Salvini: 'I don't care' if EU rejects budget
  3. Italian word of the day: 'Quindi'
  4. Europe beats United States to reclaim Ryder Cup
  5. How the mafia uses violence to influence Italian politics
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement