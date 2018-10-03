Italian word of the day: 'Insomma'

<p><strong>Insomma</strong> needn't keep you up at night: it's not insomnia (<strong>insonnia</strong>), just a common phrase you'll hear Italians use a couple of different ways.</p><p>Its primary definition is all in all, in other words, in short – like a much more conversational version of 'in sum'. Think of it a bit like the way we've come to say 'basically' in English.</p><p><i>Era sporco, scomodo e caro – insomma un disastro! </i>It was dirty, uncomfortable and expensive – all in all, a disaster!</p><p><i>Abbiamo bisogno, insomma, del buon senso. </i>What we need, in other words, is common sense.</p><p><i>Mi piacciono molto le lasagne alla bolognese, ma anche quelle alla genovese o alle verdure; insomma mi piacciono tutte.</i>I really like lasagne bolognese, but also pesto or vegetable lasagne; basically I like them all.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="320" src="https://giphy.com/embed/mnsrLVomCvdWaqF0oF" width="480"></iframe><span style="font-size:10px;"><i><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/mnsrLVomCvdWaqF0oF">via GIPHY</a></i></span></div><p>And like basically, <strong>insomma</strong> also acts as a kind of verbal filler you can use when you want to move the conversation along – like saying 'well' or 'so'.</p><p><i>Insomma, siete pronti? </i>Well, are you ready?</p><p><i>Insomma, cosa ti hanno detto? </i>So, what did they say to you?</p><p>You'll also hear Italians resort to it when they're too exasperated to say much else.</p><p><i>Insomma, basta!</i>Alright, that's enough!</p><p><i>Ma insomma...!</i>For goodness' sake!</p><p>There's also an unwritten meaning in <strong>insomma</strong>: in spoken Italian it's come to serve as shorthand for saying you're not too keen on something or that it's just so-so, usually in response to a question. If you're using the word this way, remember to throw in a laconic shrug.</p><p><i>– Ciao, come stai?– Insomma...</i>– Hey, how are you?– Can't complain...</p><p><i>– Ti stai divertendo?– Insomma... </i>– Are you having fun?– Meh.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/11lLn6lwsdicLK" width="480"></iframe><span style="font-size:10px;"><i><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/snl-bernie-sanders-larry-david-11lLn6lwsdicLK">via GIPHY</a></i></span></div><p><strong><i>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</i></strong></p>