Southern Sardinia has already had hours of heavy rain, swelling rivers dangerously high, flooding houses and sweeping away part of a motorway bridge.

Part of a state road that runs over the Santa Lucia river collapsed on Wednesday, cutting the highway in two. No cars were on the bridge, which links the capital Cagliari to the town of Capoterra, at the time: it had been closed to traffic as a sink hole opened up earlier in the day.



Photo: Vigili del Fuoco/AFP

One woman in labour had to be flown to hospital as the roads remain impassable, police said.

#maltempo #Capoterra nel cagliaritano anche #poliziadistato in aiuto nei soccorsi

Donna incinta con acque rotte è stata scortata da #Volante al policlinico perché a causa delle alluvioni non riusciva a raggiungere l’ospedale dove ha partorito assistita dai medici🤰👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/tGaVzNERs1 — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) October 10, 2018

More than 100 firefighters were at work around in the Cagliari area to rescue people trapped in their homes, with some people taking shelter on the roofs.

#11ott 9:30, 140 #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro per il #maltempo in #Sardegna, svolti 120 interventi. Maggiori criticità nel cagliaritano tra Capoterra, Uta e San Vito. In corso a Castiadas e Assemini le ricerche di due possibili dispersi pic.twitter.com/742mjecQw7 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) October 11, 2018

Two people are feared missing, including a woman separated from her husband and three children as they tried to escape high water flooding their car.

Across the southern half of the island, schools, public offices and parks were ordered closed throughout Thursday.

#Cagliari #10ott 17.30, sono più di 40 gli interventi in corso dei #sommozzatori e del soccorso acquatico dei #vigilidelfuoco per il #maltempo che sta colpendo la provincia. Nelle immagini la SP1 interdetta al traffico a causa di una voragine a #Capoterra pic.twitter.com/bIMPyMPOm1 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) October 10, 2018

Similar precautions were in place on the mainland in Liguria, where the provinces of Imperia and Savona are on red alert and the rest of the region on orange.

Fierce storms were expected to batter north-west Italy throughout Thursday, with heavy rain, strong wind, hail and thunder on the forecast.

The bad weather is expected to reach parts of Piedmont and Lombardy, as well as the Tuscan coast and Emilia-Romagna. The coast of Lazio, the region of Rome, has also been placed on yellow alert, as have parts of Sicily and Calabria in the south, where floods last week claimed the lives of a mother and her young son.