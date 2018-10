Granting visa-free entry to 187 destinations worldwide, Italy's passport comes fourth on the 2018 Henley Passport Index, placing it on a par with Denmark, Finland, Spain and Sweden.

That means Italy has actually slipped one place since earlier this year, but don't worry: its citizens can still visit the same number of countries. What changed the ranking is that holders of the world's most powerful passport – the Japanese – got a boost when Myanmar decided this month to offer them visa-free access, bringing Japan's total number of destinations to 190.

Singapore is in second place with 189, while France, Germany and South Korea are tied for third on 188.

Italy's passport still remains more powerful than one from the UK or US, which have visa waivers with 186 countries, Canadian or Irish passports (185), or those from Australia (183) or New Zealand (182).

Schengen Area countries have traditionally topped the index thanks to the open access they provide to large parts of Europe, but Asian countries are catching up thanks to strengthened international trade and diplomatic relations.

While an Italian passport will allow you to enter almost any European country without extra paperwork, you'll still need a visa to visit Russia, China, India, Saudi Arabia and several other destinations. Certain countries, including the US, Canada and Australia, don't ask Italian nationals for a visa but do require them to obtain an electronic travel authorization in advance.

Global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners produces the Henley Passport Index each year using data from the International Air Transport Association. The index surveys 199 different passports and the access they provide to 227 different destinations.

Photo: Depositphotos