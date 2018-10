Lello Di Segni, the last survivor of the 1943 raid on the Rome ghetto, has died aged 92.

Di Segni was one of just 16 survivors who returned from Auschwitz-Birkenau after being deported in the raid, in which more than 1,000 people were dragged from their homes by gestapo on the morning of 16 October 1943.

Tributes poured in following his funeral this morning. The funeral procession began from the Portico D'Ottavia area of Rome, where Di Segni lived, and where the raid took place.

Community leaders and local politicians paid tribute to Di Segni in statements and on social media.

"His loss, as well as causing pain to our community, is unfortunately a warning sign for future generations,” said Ruth Dureghello, president of the Jewish Community of Rome.

“Without him we’re now missing the historical memory of those who suffered the raid on October 16th and then returned to tell us about it.”

'There's no future without memory': a procession commemorating the 1943 raid in Rome. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

“From today we have to find the courage to be even stronger, not to forget and not to allow those who want to cancel the story and who would want to make it happen again to take the upper hand,” she added.

“We’re sending the embrace of the whole community to his family. Rome will never forget.”

Her words were echoed by Marco Impagliazzo, president of the Jewish Community of Sant'Egidio.

"With Lello Di Segni a fundamental witness of the Holocaust and of the historical memory of Rome disappears,” he said. “October 16 remains an indelible wound to our city, as we wanted to reaffirm last Sunday with the procession in memory of the Nazi raid on the Jewish quarter."

On Twitter, Rome mayor Virginia Raggi wrote of her ‘deepest sorrows’ over the death of the survivor.

Profondo cordoglio per la scomparsa di Lello Di Segni, ultimo sopravvissuto al rastrellamento nazista contro gli ebrei della capitale in quel terribile 16 ottobre del 1943.@Roma non dimenticherà mai la sua testimonianza.

