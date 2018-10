After sea waters rose and flooded the port last night, including the two parking areas, local media reports that the salt water caused car batteries to explode and catch fire in the early hours of this morning.

Most of the vehicles destroyed in the blaze were brand new Maserati. Several hundred were reportedly stored at the terminal ready for export to the Middle East.

Lorries and other vehicles parked at the terminal were also caught in the blaze.

This is the second major fire to break out at the port in a week. On October 23 the Port Authority building was completely destroyed after fire broke out.

No one was reported injured in the blaze, which took 14 teams of firefighters to put out.

The car terminal fire is still ongoing, with the port reportedly enveloped in smoke and ‘continuous’ explosions coming from inside the parking area.

Four teams of firefighters are on the scene and the port remains closed.

The storm also destroyed a quay at the port yesterday, as the town was battered by strong winds, rain and high waves in storms that affected most of Italy, leaving nine people dead and one missing.

The region of Liguria remains under red alert today with more extreme weather expected.

