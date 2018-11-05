Family killed as holiday villa floods in Sicily

<p>Rescue services said the holiday villa where they were spending the weekend was suddenly submerged in water and mud.</p><p>The victims included children aged one, three and 15. Other family members killed in the disaster were aged between 32 and 65.</p><p>They were believed to be spending the weekend at the house in the coastal town of Casteldaccia, east of the Sicilian capital Palermo.</p><p>Three people managed to escape, reportedly two children and one adult. Two were out of the house on an errand, and the third survived by climbing a tree and staying there for more than two hours.</p><p>"I lost everything, I have nothing left, just my daughter," the surviving adult, 35-year-old Giuseppe Giordano, told journalists.</p><p>His wife, two other children, his parents, brother, and sister, his nephew and the boy's grandmother all died, he said.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1541406169_000_1AK26J.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 430px;" /></p><p><i>Flood survivor Giuseppe Giordano, centre, outside the morgue in Casteldaccia. Photo: AFP/Alessandro Fucarini</i></p><p><a href="http://palermo.gds.it/2018/11/05/maltempo-la-sicilia-piange-le-dodici-vittime-ore-di-angoscia-per-il-medico-palermitano-a-corleone-ricerche-con-droni-ed-elicotteri_944877/">Local media reports</a> the house had been built illegally close to the river, which was known to be at risk of flooding.</p><p><strong>Death toll continues to rise</strong></p><p>Floods have now killed 12 people on the island of Sicily, pushing the storm’s death toll in Italy this week beyond 30, rescuers said.</p><p>Several people are also reported missing</p><p>After flying over Casteldaccia on Sunday, Sicilian prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio described scenes of "total disaster".</p><p>Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether houses built near the river complied with safety rules.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1541406330_000_1AK1QU.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 418px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>The flooded house where nine people died this weekend in Casteldaccia, Sicily. Photo: AFP/Alessandro Fucarini</i></span></p><p>In a separate incident in Sicily, a 44-year-old man was found dead in his car near Vicari, also in the Palermo region.</p><p>He had been trying to reach a service station, where he was the manager, to help a colleague trapped there. A 20-year-old passenger in the car with him is still missing.</p><p>Rescue workers are also searching for a doctor, 40, forced by the storms to abandon his car on the road near the town of Corleone after trying to drive to work at the hospital there.</p><p>Two other people, a man and a woman, died after their rental car was swept away by a torrent in the region of Agrigente, rescuers said.</p><p>Violent winds and strong rain had killed at least 20 other people this week around Italy, especially in the north.</p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181031/veneto-and-liguria-count-the-cost-of-storms-and-flooding" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Veneto and Liguria count the cost of storms and flooding</a></strong></p><p>Two were reported killed on Friday, including a 62-year-old German tourist struck by lightning in Sardinia.</p><p>Floods in Sicily have closed many roads this week, and mayors ordered schools, public parks and underpasses shut.</p><p>On Sunday, military were deployed to check the condition of the main roads on the Mediterranean island. </p><p>Six regions remain on high alert for storms.</p><p><strong>‘Immense tragedy’</strong></p><p>The severe weather has caused massive damage and disruption across Italy over the past week.</p><p>Interior Minister Matteo Salvini posted photos of the devastation in a series of tweets Sunday after also flying over the Alpine town of Belluno.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="it">Qui montagne di <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Belluno?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Belluno</a> con <a href="https://twitter.com/zaiapresidente?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zaiapresidente</a>, foreste distrutte, territorio devastato.Ora scendiamo a vedere. <a href="https://t.co/GUGyEgJwc1">pic.twitter.com/GUGyEgJwc1</a></p>— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) <a href="https://twitter.com/matteosalvinimi/status/1058999228188553216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 4, 2018</a></blockquote><p>"We need 40 billion euros ($45.5 billion) to secure the national territory," he said.</p><p>He pledged to collect and spend that sum but, in a barbed aside to the European Union, said he hoped his plans would not provoke overspending complaints from Brussels.</p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181019/eu-slams-italys-unprecedented-breaking-of-budget-rules" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">EU slams Italy's 'unprecedented' breaking of budget rules</a></strong></p><p>Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke of “an immense tragedy” during a visit on Sunday to affected areas in Sicily.</p><p>Italy's civil protection agency has described the weather lashing the country this week as "one of the most complex meteorological situations of the past 50 to 60 years".</p>