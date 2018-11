Maybe you've come across this word already, on menus or at the market. No, you haven't misremembered: cavalo means plain old 'cabbage'.

Now, while cabbage is valuable vocabulary in itself (minestra di cavolo? Yes please), the reason it's really worth learning it is that it's also a surprisingly versatile slang term.

It usually serves as a milder substitute for cazzo ('shit' or 'dick'), much the same way 'sugar' and 'fudge' can stand in for stronger terms in English. But more than just a placeholder, we think cavolo has a certain charm all of its own.

Che cavolo vuoi?

What the heck do you want? (literally: What the cabbage do you want?)

You can use it as a noun, to mean 'nothing' or 'not at all'...

Non m'importa un cavolo!

I don't give a damn!

Non capisce un cavolo.

He doesn't understand a damn thing.

... as an adjective, like 'bloody' or 'crappy'...

Che giornata del cavolo...

What a crappy day...

Spero che tu abbia finito quel libro del cavolo!

I hope you've finished that bloody book!

... or you can yell it out on its own to express your surprise or frustration.

– Ho vinto la lotteria!

– Cavolo!

– I won the lottery!

– Wow!

Mi hai fatto male, cavolo!

That hurt, dammit!

It even crops up in its own expressions, such as col cavolo – 'fat chance'...

– Ci presterà la macchina?

– Sì, col cavolo!

– Will she lend us the car?

– Fat chance! (literally: With cabbage!)

... and cavoli miei/tuoi, 'my/your cabbages' or figuratively, 'my/your business'.

Se voglio figli? Sono cavoli miei.

Do I want kids? That's my business.

Fatti i cavoli tuoi!

Mind your own beeswax!

Frankly, cavolo is a word worth giving a cabbage about.

Do you have a favourite Italian word, phrase or expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.