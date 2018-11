Starting on December 18th, Frecciarossa fast trains will connect the capital's main Fiumicino airport with Florence, Pisa, La Spezia, Genoa and Venice.

While the cities are already linked by rail, running the high-speed line via the airport will save inbound travellers a trip across town to either Termini or Tiburtina station on the other side of Rome.

There are plans to introduce similar services to and from Milan's Malpensa airport from 2019, said the director of the Italian state railway company, Gianfranco Battisti, as he unveiled proposals on Tuesday for a "great integrated transport network" between Italy's airports, train stations and ports.

In addition to the airport line, the company plans to increase the number of high-speed trains between Milan and Rome from December, adding an early-morning service that will get passengers from Italy's second city to its first by 8:30 am.

Services will also be extended between Milan and Venice, and between Florence, Rome and Naples.

There will be extra trains on weekends between Rome and Bari, including non-stop services that cut the journey to just three and a half hours, while people travelling to Puglia from the north-west will be able to go direct from Turin to Lecce for the first time.