If you're anything like me, there'll be plenty of times in Italy when you just don't know the answer.

Why hasn't a single bus come in 45 minutes? I don't know. Do you really need that piece of paperwork or can you get by with a wink and a smile? I don't know. Which region makes the best pasta? Heaven help me, I don't know.

That's why I'm such a big fan of today's word: boh.

It means 'I don't know', but in its most informal form – like when we shorten the phrase to 'dunno'.

– Di dov'è?

– Boh, forse Puglia... ma che ne so?

– Where's she from?

– Dunno, maybe Puglia... but what do I know?

Don't be fooled by the transcription: it doesn't rhyme with "oh" or "so" in English. Instead the vowel is shorter: more of a "buh".

And according to the dictionary, Italians have been making this funny B sound since circa 1840 to express "doubt, indifference or reticence".

– Com'è andata?

– Boh! Vediamo.

– How did it go?

– Who knows? We'll see.

– Quale preferisci?

– Boh!

– Which one do you prefer?

– I dunno! (or: I don't care)

– Hai progetti di cercare un lavoro?

– Boh.

– Do you plan to look for a job?

– Dunno. (or: I don't want to talk about it)

Italians often underline their point by what I like to think of as Doing The Boh: a thrust of the chin forward and up, lips pulled down. If the tone you're going for is "how the heck should I know?", spread your palms up and out for emphasis.

One final note: boh is not to be confused with similar sounding beh, which means 'well...' or bah, which means... actually, that one's a little more complicated. Perhaps we'll come to it another time. Who knows?

