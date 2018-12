Italians are famous for finding leisurely ways to pass the time – whether that’s a three-hour Sunday lunch or an afternoon spent people-watching on the piazza. However you spend it, free time is an important topic here.

So if you’ve got a moment to spare, let’s talk about keeping ourselves entertained in Italian.

We can say:

Per far passare il tempo

To pass the time

Or alternatively, we can use the verb intrattenersi – to be entertained.

For beginners, this is a fairly easy way to up your Italian game with an impressive bit of grammar, while still talking about a simple subject.

For example:

La gente vedi i film per intrattenersi, questo è quanto.

People watch films to be entertained, that’s all.

This is the intransitive reflexive version of intrattenere - to entertain.

Don’t click away in horror just yet – that basically just means we add a different ending to the verb depending on who we’re speaking to or about.

Intrattenermi means ‘to entertain myself.’

Intrattenerti means ‘to entertain yourself’

And so on. For example:

Devo trovare altri modi per intrattenermi.

I have to find other ways to entertain myself.

Cosa fai per intrattenerti tutto il giorno?

What do you do to keep yourself entertained all day?

As well as entertaining yourself, in Italian you can also ‘entertain’ a conversation or a relationship.

Intrattenere una conversazione

To hold a conversation

Intrattenere buoni rapporti con qualcuno

To have a good relationship or rapport with somebody

Whatever level your Italian is at, we’re sure you’ll agree that learning a new language is a great way to keep yourself entertained.

Do you have a favourite Italian word, phrase or expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.