An Inter Milan supporter died this morning, police have confirmed, after suffering injuries in fights with Napoli fans on Wednesday before the Serie A match between the two teams at the San Siro.

"After being knocked down by a van before the match, he was admitted to San Carlo hospital in code red," wrote press agency AGI. "A long operation was not enough. His injuries were too serious."

Over 100 Inter fans attacked vans and coaches carrying Napoli supporters ahead of the match, Milan police chief Marcello Cardona told local media.

According to the Italian press, the incident occurred at the end of a fight between Napoli fans who had arrived at the stadium by coach or minibus, and Inter supporters armed with chains and hammers.

Cardona said two Inter fans had been arrested and more have been identified in relation to the violence, which he called "extremely serious incidents.”

The police chief is to ask a public order committee to stop Inter fans travelling to away games for the rest of the season.

The match itself was marred by alleged racist chants by Inter fans towards Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli asked for the game to be stopped repeatedly following racist chants, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Koulibaly was sent off 10 minutes from the end of the match. He had been initially booked for a foul and then shown another yellow card in the aftermath for sarcastically applauding the referee.

The 27-year-old had reportedly been subjected to monkey noises from home supporters throughout the match.

"We asked three times for the match to be suspended and there were three announcements, but the match continued," Ancelotti told Sky.

"The solution exists," Ancelotti said. "You have to stop the match. You just have to know when, after how many announcements. And if we don't know, then next time we may have to stop play ourselves."

An Italian Soccer Federation prosecutor said "for us, the match should have been suspended," while Naples' Mayor Luigi de Magistris said "it's now state racism".

Milan’s Mayor Giuseppe Sala made a public apology today, describing the racist chanting as a "shameful act" and asking Koulibaly's forgiveness.

The mayor, who was at the San Siro for the match, said he would continue to go to games but would not tolerate any racist chanting.

"I will continue to watch Inter but at the first chant I will make a small gesture. I will get up and leave. I will do it for myself, aware that whoever abuses a black athlete won't give a damn about me," said Sala.

"I apologise to Kalidou Koulibaly on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Milan who testify to feeling that we are brothers even in these difficult times."

