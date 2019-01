As freezing weather arrives in the south of Italy, we've seen some stunning photos of famous sights transformed by more than a slight dusting of snow.

From a snow-covered Mount Vesuvius to the cave city of Matera, southern Italy's already jaw-dropping landscapes are even more magical in this slightly unusual weather.

Matera in the snow today. Photo: Giuseppe Bartucci

Luckily, italians have a particular word to describe the phenomenon.

Imbiancato is an adjective used to describe something that has been turned white, or diventato bianco.

We don't have a one-word equivalent for this in English - it would be something like 'enwhitened'.

Some dictionaries give 'whitewashed' as a translation, but it doesn't work here since we don't say that snow has "whitewashed" a place.

For example:

La neve ha imbiancato i sassi di Matera

The snow has turned Matera’s Sassi white.

Vedemmo Vesuvio imbiancato

We saw Mount Vesuvius covered in snow

We think this is a beautiful example of how sometimes we express even the simplest thoughts completely differently in Italian than we would in English.

Of course, you can also say:

Sulla neve

In the snow

Coperto di neve

Covered in snow

So when you come across a magical Italian winter landscape, at least you won't be lost for words in Italian!