Italian expression of the day: 'In giro'

Today’s phrase is one that you’ll hear often in Italian conversation, but you’ll need to listen carefully to understand the meaning.

You can probably guess that the word giro, from the Ancient Greek gûros, meaning “circle”, has something to do with turning or moving around.

The Italian noun giro translates literally as a turn, rotation, or some kind of circle or circumference.

Il giro di chiave

The turn of a key

il giro della Terra

The rotation of the Earth

il giro delle mura

The city walls

Or even a kind of tour or circuit – see Il Giro d’Italia

Un giro di parole is a turn of phrase, or a manner of speaking. And il giro d’affari is the turnover of a business.

Meanwhile the common phrase in giro means “around” or “about”, but is used in all sorts of ways.

You’ll usually see it used after a verb, for example:

Andare in giro means to wander about or walk around, while fare in giro usually means taking a trip or going for a drive.

Abbiamo fatto un giro attorno al castello

We took a walk around the castle

Mi fai fare un giro sul tuo motore?

Will you give me a ride on your motorbike?

Just like in English, you can also use being “taken for a ride” to mean being misled or made a fool of.

Me stai prendendo in giro

You’re making fun of me

Similarly, presa in giro is also used to mean a joke.

è stata una grande presa in giro

It was all a big joke.

That’s why you’ll have to listen so carefully to understand what the speaker means when using this common phrase. It might sound easy at first, but sometimes learning Italian really is no joke!