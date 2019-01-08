Italian expression of the day: 'In giro'

<p>Today’s phrase is one that you’ll hear often in Italian conversation, but you’ll need to listen carefully to understand the meaning.</p><p>You can probably guess that the word <i>giro</i>, from the Ancient Greek <i>gûros</i>, meaning “circle”, has something to do with turning or moving around.</p><p>The Italian noun <i>giro</i> translates literally as a turn, rotation, or some kind of circle or circumference.</p><p><i>Il giro di chiave </i></p><p>The turn of a key</p><p><i>il giro della Terra </i></p><p>The rotation of the Earth</p><p><i>il giro delle mura</i></p><p>The city walls</p><p>Or even a kind of tour or circuit – see <i>Il Giro d’Italia</i></p><p><i>Un giro di parole </i>is a turn of phrase, or a manner of speaking. And <i>il giro d’affari </i>is the turnover of a business.</p><p>Meanwhile the common phrase <i>in giro</i> means “around” or “about”, but is used in all sorts of ways.</p><p>You’ll usually see it used after a verb, for example:</p><p><i>Andare in giro</i> means to wander about or walk around, while <i>fare in giro</i> usually means taking a trip or going for a drive.</p><p><i>Abbiamo fatto un giro attorno al castello</i></p><p><i>We took a walk around the castle</i></p><p><i>Mi fai fare un giro sul tuo motore?</i></p><p>Will you give me a ride on your motorbike?</p><p>Just like in English, you can also use being “taken for a ride” to mean being misled or made a fool of.</p><p><i>Me stai prendendo in giro</i></p><p>You’re making fun of me</p><p>Similarly, <i>presa in giro</i> is also used to mean a joke.</p><p><i>è stata una grande presa in giro</i></p><p>It was all a big joke.</p><p>That’s why you’ll have to listen so carefully to understand what the speaker means when using this common phrase. It might sound easy at first, but sometimes learning Italian really is no joke!</p>