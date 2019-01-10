Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian word of the day: 'Guasto'

10 January 2019
Today's word is one to strike fear into the heart of any traveller in Italy.

It's the one thing no one wants to hear muttered over the tannoy of a train station or airport: guasto.

It means 'fault', 'failure' or 'breakdown', and it's what innumerable delays are blamed upon.

Il volo Roma-Barcellona viene cancellato a causa di un guasto tecnico...
The Rome to Barcelona flight is cancelled because of a technical problem...

It's not only planes and trains that don't work. Guasto can be an adjective ('faulty') as well as a noun, and it can describe anything from machinery to people.

Il mio televisore è guasto.
My TV is broken.

If you approach a toilet door and find 'Guasto' scrawled there, you'd better find an alternative: it means 'out of order'.

And if someone warns you that the apple (mela) you're about to bite into is guasta, put it down: it's 'rotten'. Mind you, the same goes for your molars.

Ho un dente guasto.
I've got a rotten tooth.

In fact, the word derives from the verb guastare, 'to spoil, go bad, damage or ruin'.

It's enough to put anyone in a bad mood. The word for that? You guessed it: guasto. In Italian slang, it's sometimes used to mean 'fed up'.

Do you have a favourite Italian word, phrase or expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.

