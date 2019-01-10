Italian word of the day: 'Guasto'

<p>It's the one thing no one wants to hear muttered over the tannoy of a train station or airport: <strong>guasto</strong>.</p><p>It means 'fault', 'failure' or 'breakdown', and it's what innumerable delays are blamed upon.</p><p><i>Il volo Roma-Barcellona viene cancellato a causa di un guasto tecnico...</i>The Rome to Barcelona flight is cancelled because of a technical problem...</p><p>It's not only planes and trains that don't work. <strong>Guasto</strong> can be an adjective ('faulty') as well as a noun, and it can describe anything from machinery to people.</p><p><i>Il mio televisore è guasto.</i>My TV is broken.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="278" src="https://giphy.com/embed/feO9ESQit0QM0" width="480"></iframe></div><p>If you approach a toilet door and find '<strong>Guasto</strong>' scrawled there, you'd better find an alternative: it means 'out of order'.</p><p>And if someone warns you that the apple (<strong>mela</strong>) you're about to bite into is <strong>guasta</strong>, put it down: it's 'rotten'. Mind you, the same goes for your molars.</p><p><i>Ho un dente guasto.</i>I've got a rotten tooth.</p><p>In fact, the word derives from the verb <strong>guastare</strong>, 'to spoil, go bad, damage or ruin'.</p><p>It's enough to put anyone in a bad mood. The word for that? You guessed it: <strong>guasto</strong>. In Italian slang, it's sometimes used to mean 'fed up'.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/216b482b84a2579935f3d368bb5a8b4a/tenor.gif?itemid=4184882" style="width: 498px; height: 241px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word, phrase or expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>