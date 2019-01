The Italian coast guard is warning people not to help themselves to shrimp that have been washing up by the thousands on an island near Naples.

In the past few days a tide of dead crustaceans has turned the bay of San Montano on Ischia pink, prompting an investigation by biologists.

#Ischia: migliaia di #gamberetti sono stati trovati sul litorale sabbioso di San Montano a Lacco Ameno. E' così scattato l'allarme della Guardia Costiera che indaga sulle possibili cause e avverte "vietato mangiarli" →https://t.co/gxmxsNorOv pic.twitter.com/NYMalPicFx — Rainews (@RaiNews) January 13, 2019

"At present the incident seems to be limited to San Montano beach, but the Coast Guard is checking to ascertain whether the same phenomenon has occurred in other parts of the island," said the commander of Ischia's coast guard, Andrea Meloni.

He strongly advised against eating the washed-up shrimp, given that it's not yet known what caused their death.

Scientists from a biological research institute in Naples have taken samples for analysis, which they hope will shed light on the mysterious beaching.

Ischia: moria di gamberetti sulla spiaggia di Lacco Ameno. Gli zoologi alla ricerca delle cause https://t.co/qWn8P2Hhsq pic.twitter.com/GoqKshQqGP — Primapress.it (@Primapressit) January 13, 2019

According to Repubblica, there may be a perfectly natural explanation: the shrimp may simply have been caught in strong underwater currents that threw the entire shoal off course, a phenomenon that has been known to happen in other parts of southern Italy.

But authorities have not excluded the possibility that more harmful factors are at work, such as pollution or a sudden 'bloom' of toxic organisms, which is becoming increasingly common in warming seas.

I gamberetti morti sulla spiaggia di Ischia https://t.co/NSxhkRMIXV pic.twitter.com/345aNiWjIz — nicoletta (@hackerphone8) January 13, 2019

Vocabulary

Coast Guard – la Guardia Costiera

shrimp (or prawns) – i gamberetti

thousands – migliaia

investigation – una indagine

beach – la spiaggia

to ascertain – accertare

known (adj.) – noto, conosciuto

samples – i campioni

beaching – spiaggiamento

explanation – una spiegazione

harmful – dannoso

Did you find this article useful? Do you have any suggestions? Please send feedback to our editor Jessica Phelan.