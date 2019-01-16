Italian word of the day: 'Forza'

<p>Let’s talk about the first word I heard this morning.</p><p>“Forza, amore mio!” My husband stood over me in the early morning gloom, clutching his running shoes and a cup of very strong coffee, while I tried to disappear beneath the covers.</p><p>He might be full of energy at six o’clock on a January morning, but I’m not, even if I did stupidly agree to join him for a run before work.</p><p>And he repeated that phrase, or some variation of it, quite a lot of times as I dragged myself out of the door.</p><p><i>Forza </i>literally means force, or power.</p><p>But also, as one Italian <a href="http://dizionari.corriere.it/dizionario_italiano/F/forza.shtml">dictionary</a> puts it, "the ability to face the difficulties of life."</p><p>Used in this context, <i>forza</i> means something like “come on” or “you can do it!”</p><p>Almost like saying “be strong” or “you’ve got the strength to do this.”</p><p>And it’s often used along with <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181114/italian-word-of-the-day-dai"><i>dai</i></a>, which also means “come on”.</p><p><i>- Dai, forza, andiamo!</i></p><p>- Come on, come on, let’s go!</p><p>Just like with <i>dai</i>, you need to say this word with plenty of conviction.</p><p>The verb <i>forzare </i>meanwhile is used to talk about being forced to do something, much like you would in English:</p><p><i>- hanno forzato la mia volontà</i></p><p>- they forced me into it</p><p>And the phrase <i>per forza</i> can mean the same thing:</p><p><i>- l'ha fatto per forza</i></p><p>- he was forced to do it</p><p>Confusingly, the very same phrase can also be used as an adverb to mean “obviously,” “of course” or “necessarily”</p><p><i>- Non dovete dire qualcosa per forza.</i></p><p>- You don't have to say anything, obviously.</p><p><i>- Se lo chiedi così, per forza dirà di sì.</i></p><p>- If you ask like that, of course he'll say yes.</p><p>It’s a very useful word to have in your vocabulary, whatever you want to persuade or encourage someone (or yourself) to do.</p><p>Especially if you’re feeling like you’ll never get to grips with the Italian language...</p><p><i>Forza!</i></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/3oKIPdQnwoQJilRHji" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/buzzfeedladylike-ladylike-buzzfeed-3oKIPdQnwoQJilRHji">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>