Bread and baked goods are apparently booming in Italy as more and more people turn to the local bakery or supermarket instead of baking at home.

The study, by the Italian Association of Bakery Ingredients (AIBI), found that demographic changes and an increase in smaller households and single-parent families had resulted in a big increase in the amount of bread Italians buy – a huge 1,600,000 tons in 2018.

But not just any old bread will do. The study also showed that Italians are shunning industrially-produced loaves, though there are few on Italian supermarket shelves, for something that tastes more like mamma used to make.

The study said there are some 20,000 bakeries of all sizes across Italy, and noted that eight percent of them are run by foreigners.

Demand is growing for high-quality multigrain bread with lots of flavour – but the products also to keep for a while, and it’s even better if they’re eco-friendly.

Since 2012, sales of bread made with “highly selected” ingredients have grown between 8 and 10 percent every year.

Today this kind of product accounts for 35 percent of the turnover of all Italian bakeries.

70% of bakers still concentrate on making bread, the study showed, but pizza and focaccia too have grown by 23.5 percent and sweets and pastries by six percent.

Vocabulary:

Bakery forno

Changes cambiamenti

Increase aumentare

industrially-produced prodotte industrialmente

few poche

multigrain multicereali

even better anche meglio

grown crescuto

every year ogni anno

turnover giro d'affari