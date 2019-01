The town recently announced it was selling off vacant houses for just €1 in a bid to boost its shrinking population, and promptly found itself inundated by inquiries.

Now the town hall has published more details of the properties available – along with a list of FAQs in English, in a sign of the international attention the offer has attracted.

Seventeen houses are available in total, and to judge from the photos provided, some are in pretty rough shape. Here's Lot 7:

It looks like no one's lived in Lot 11 for quite a while.

We're not even sure that Lot 9 is a house.

Does Lot 1 have windows? It's not clear.

And Lot 13 appears to be missing some other crucial elements – like walls.

Yet while they're all fixer-uppers – the deal is that buyers commit to spend at least €15,000 renovating their new homes – some properties look like they would require less fixing up than others.

Like Lot 12, for instance:

Lot 17, too, looks like someone may have lived there within the past 50 years:

The other thing for would-be buyers to consider is that these houses aren't exactly roomy.

Anyone harbouring romantic notions of a sprawling villa for themselves and the extended family should check out some of the floor plans. Lot 2, for example, is smaller than many city apartments.

Even larger properties have a maximum of two bedrooms (unless you're prepared for some major restructuring). And many – given that these are old houses built for different times – are just strangely shaped.

Check out Lot 17:

Pictures of all properties can be found on Sambuca's official website, where you'll also find a list of frequently asked questions.

The contents give a glimpse of the thousands of queries the village says it has been fielding ever since its offer went viral: "Do I have to be an Italian citizen to buy real estate?" (No.) "Must I transfer residency to Sambuca after buying real estate?" (No.) "How much does the restoration cost?" (It depends on the size of the property, its condition and how you plan to renovate it – but the work must be completed within three years.)

The FAQs also state that if more than one buyer wants the same property, the highest bidder gets priority – which suggests that you could find yourself stumping up a lot more than €1 if you want to secure your Sicilian home.

But don't worry, there are a number of other "real estate opportunities" in Sambuca, the town hall assures. Twenty minutes from the beach and less than an hour from Palermo and Trapani airports, consider yourself officially invited to go and check it out.

"We want to provide all the information necessary and invite people to visit Sambuca to appreciate the beauty of our village, which we intend to promote further with this initiative," Mayor Leo Ciaccio told Italian TV.

For the list of €1 houses in Sambuca, click here. To read the FAQs, click here.

Please note: The Local cannot help you apply to buy any of these houses. Please address all inquiries to the municipality of Sambuca. But do let us know if you decide to make an offer!