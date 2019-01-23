Italian expression of the day: 'Meno male'

<p>Feel like the studying's paid off and you're finally getting <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/word+of+the+day">all this Italian vocab</a> to stick? </p><p><strong>Meno male</strong>, we might tell you: 'just as well'.</p><p>This common expression (literally: 'less bad') is a way to welcome a piece of information, while implying that the alternative would be a whole lot worse.</p><p>You can translate it as anything from 'just as well' to 'fortunately' to 'thank goodness'.</p><p><i>Sei tornato! Meno male!</i>You're back! Thank goodness!</p><p>You can say it on its own, like in the example above, or specify what you're thankful for by adding <strong>che</strong>.</p><p><i>Meno male che stai bene.</i>It's a good job you're ok.</p><p>It expresses gladness, gratitude, but most of all, relief. That's why you might hear people use with a big sigh and a wipe of the forehead, like we would say: 'phew!'</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/b4887a9efc1e9fd84a11a85fce7d459b/tenor.gif?itemid=11323439" style="width: 498px; height: 272px;" /></p><p>And note the spelling: while you might see it written as one word by some, in fact it's most definitely two. <strong>Meno male</strong> we checked the dictionary, eh?</p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>