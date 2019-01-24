Italian word of the day: 'Caspita'

<p>Today's word was suggested by one of our readers, who tells us: "Every time I hear <strong>caspita</strong> I smile."</p><p>We're inclined to agree. <strong>Caspita</strong>! <strong>Caspita</strong>! <strong>CASPITA</strong>! Try it.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/45c0020dcdb87d607c7252801a5b9aea/tenor.gif?itemid=13306904" style="width: 478px; height: 268px;" /></p><p>Fun to say (or shout), but what does it mean? Put very simply: 'gosh'. </p><p>Like that word, <strong>caspita</strong> is a polite euphemism for a stronger term. Along with <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181120/italian-word-of-the-day-cavolo"><strong>cavolo</strong></a>, it stands in for <strong>cazzo</strong> – 'dick' or 'shit'. And just like when you say 'gosh', 'golly' or 'gee' instead of 'God' or 'Jesus', by today's standards it sounds very mild, even a little twee.</p><p>But we think it's rather charming. And undeniably versatile: according to the <a href="http://www.treccani.it/vocabolario/caspita_(Sinonimi-e-Contrari)" target="_blank">dictionary</a>, <strong>caspita</strong> can express "wonder, sometimes impatience and mild resentment".</p><p>So whether you're delighted, disappointed or just surprised, <strong>caspita</strong> is an exclamation you can use without fear of giving anyone offence.</p><p><i>Caspita, che bello panorama!</i>Gosh, what a beautiful view!</p><p><i>Caspita, stai attento a quel che fai!</i>For goodness' sake, pay attention to what you’re doing!</p><div><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5KN12TWLIOc" width="640"></iframe><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Enjoy the dulcet tones of Toto Cutugno (better known for <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syc78JzHGTs" target="_blank">L'Italiano</a>) singing his minor hit Caspita, about a summer romance. </i></span></div><p>There are few variations: if you're feeling adventurous you can go for <strong>caspiterina</strong>, which<strong> </strong>means just the same but takes a little longer to say; or you can add <strong>e che...</strong> beforehand for an exasperated touch. </p><p><strong>Che caspita di... </strong>means 'what a...', while <strong>col caspita</strong> is something like 'my foot!' or 'like hell!' – a defiant way of contradicting what's just been said.</p><p><i>Che caspita di prezzi!</i>What a price! (or: how expensive)</p><p><i>Ci vengo? Col cazzo.</i>Am I coming? Like hell I am.</p><p>So, for the benefit of that reader who smiles each time he hears the word, here's Italian rapper Tedua saying "<strong>Col caspita!</strong>" on a loop for ten minutes. Looks like you're not the only one who enjoys it!</p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t_X3RGP8k2U" width="640"></iframe></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word, phrase or expression you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>