"Luxembourg has joined the list of friendly countries that responded to our invitation [to take the migrants], now we are seven countries," Conte told journalists.

"Disembarking will begin in the coming hours."

The other countries that have agreed to take in the migrants and asylum seekers, who have been stuck on the Sea Watch 3 vessel for nearly two weeks, are France, Germany, Malta, Portugal and Romania.

🛑 The hostage situation seems to be over! After 10 days of loitering at sea, finally our guests might reach a safe haven. #EUrope should be ashamed. Human rights must not be conditional to negotiations of the @EU_Commission, what we need is a sustainable solution. #OpenThePorts pic.twitter.com/MUm7Qn75Xm — Sea-Watch International (@seawatch_intl) January 30, 2019

Their fate has been at the centre of a standoff between Italy's anti-immigration Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and the German NGO Sea Watch.

The aid group on Friday filed an urgent case at the European Human Rights Court against Italy for refusing to allow its ship to dock. Sea Watch took the step because of Rome's hardline attitude against the mainly sub-Saharan migrants that its ship Sea Watch 3 pulled out of the Mediterranean on January 19th.

Sea Watch 3 is sailing under a Dutch flag and currently sheltering from bad weather off Sicily.

It picked up the migrants and asylum-seekers -- including eight minors -- off the coast of Libya as they made the treacherous Mediterranean crossing.



One of the minors rescued by the Sea Watch 3. Photo: Federico Scoppa/AFP

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday urged the Italian government to "take all necessary measures, as quickly as possible", to provide migrants on board the Sea Watch 3 with medical care, water and food.

People in the Sicilian city of Syracuse, less than a mile from where the Sea Watch is stalled offshore, have offered assistance as the ship waits.

Mayor Francesco Italia boarded the vessel for a visit and warned that conditions were worsening, including for the children onboard. Meanwhile a group of hotel and B&B owners in Syracuse offered to take in all 47 migrants and help integrate them at their own cost, from sending them to Italian lessons to giving them jobs.

"A huge thank you. Please keep it up," the ship's captain, Kim Heaton-Heather, said in a video message.

