The incident occurred on the Appia highway in the comune of Teverola in Campania in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The two young men, a 20-year-old from Guinea and a 19-year-old from Senegal, were biking along the section of the road that connects the town of Nola-Villa Literno to the city of Capua in Teverolawhen they were hit by a car and killed.

The driver, 42-year-old Antonio Corvino, fled the scene in his BMW X3, which was later found and seized from a car body shop in the province of Caserta.

Initial news reports said investigators had found no signs of braking on the stretch of road where the incident occurred.

Police used footage from the security cameras of businesses located along the road to identify the car, reports La Repubblica.

Corvino is being held in Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison and will be questioned by prosecutors in the coming hours and days.

