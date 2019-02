Rome's Ciampino airport has been evacuated and flights diverted and indefinitely delayed after three unexploded bombs believed to date from the Second World War were discovered by construction workers today, Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) has announced

At the moment, the airport is expected to remain closed until at least 6pm today as bomb disposal teams work to remove the explosives.

Flights scheduled to and from Ciampino airport may be delayed or diverted to or from Fiumicino, Rome's other international airport, ADR said.

Due to the remnants of war from WWII found during the maintenance works to the aircraft aprons, Ciampino Airport, following the instructions from the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), has been temporarily closed to allow the bomb disposal teams to remove the objects safely — Aeroporti di Roma (@AeroportidiRoma) February 7, 2019

Some 750 passengers as well as airport workers have been evacuated from the terminal building.

Passengers waiting outside the airport terminal building for updates say they were not initially told of the reason for the evacuation.

I’d like to know what’s going on at Rome Ciampino airport.

We were told to go back to the airport due to a runway inspection but it seems everyone has been asked to leave the actual building pic.twitter.com/4mXg9mMCOG — Izabela Zimirowicz ⭐️ (@Behella96) February 7, 2019

"I was eating my lunch inside the man building when the restaurant manager said everyone had to leave," Donato Eramo, a rescue helicopter technican stationed at the airport, told The Local.

"People just left their food and went outside. There was no panic."

"Our helicopters are grounded too. We can't go out for rescue," he said.

One airport employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Local the bombs were discovered during maintenence work at one of the gates.

"Now they need to check the whole area in case there are any more," he said.

ADR is advising passengers to contact their airline for detailed information about their flights.

It said further updates on the closure will be provided throughout the day via the ADR website, app and social networks.