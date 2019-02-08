Air France may pull out of Alitalia rescue deal

<p>The Ferrovie dello Statto (FS) rail group, which is handling the deal, had yesterday been expecting a formal commitment from the Air France-KLM board, which has been considering a part in the deal alongside Delta airlines.</p><p>But no commitment came from Paris, FS said.</p><p>Il Sole 24 Ore <a href="https://www.ilsole24ore.com/art/notizie/2019-02-08/alitalia-air-france-si-sfila-salvataggio-072719.shtml?uuid=AF4nnHK">reported</a> that there were political reasons behind Air France’s sudden U-turn on the planned deal, amid an escalating diplomatic row between France and Italy.</p><p>The apparent change of heart comes following the French ambassador to Rome's <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190207/france-recalls-italy-envoy-over-unprecedented-criticism-foreign-ministry">recall to Paris</a> this week amid growing tension between the two governments.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1549639321_000_1D66O7.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 215px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;"><span style="color: rgb(117, 117, 117); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;">(L-R) Italy's Interior Minister and deputy PM Matteo Salvini, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian co-deputy PM Luigi Di Maio. Photo: AFP</span></span></i></p><p>"If true, this makes Alitalia's situation much more difficult to resolve," said political scientist Dr Daniele Albertazzi, commenting on the news on Twitter.</p><p>With the European Parliament vote looming in May, Eurosceptic Italian deputy prime ministers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio have mounted a series of increasingly personal attacks on Macron in recent months, with Salvini denouncing him as a "terrible president".</p><p>The news came as Di Maio <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190208/italys-di-maio-defends-french-yellow-vests-visit-as-ties-fray">defended his recent meeting</a> with French 'yellow vest' protesters, which has sparked the biggest crisis between France and Italy since the end of World War II.</p><p>But Di Maio was quick to reject claims that the Alitalia deal was off.</p><p>"I've been following the Alitalia dossier for several months, and Air France's enthusiasm has not cooled now," Di Maio told reporters in Abruzzo today.</p><p>American airline Delta was reportedly ready to acquire 40 percent of Alitalia together with the French-Dutch carrier.</p><p>The share would be divided equally, with 20 percent going to Delta and 20 percent to Air France-KLM. 51 percent of the company would be owned by FS and other public bodies.</p><p>The airline, founded in 1947, has been suffering a steady decline over the last two decades. In 2008, then-PM Silvio Berlusconi staved off an attempt by Air France to buy the airline. </p><p>In 2017 the company went into administration, with several rescue plans having failed since then.</p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180424/did-italy-illegally-bail-out-alitalia-eu-investigation" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Did Italy illegally bail out Alitalia? EU investigates</a> </strong></p>