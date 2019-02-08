Italian word of the day: 'Aiuto'

<p>It's a simple word, and maybe one of the first you'll learn in Italian. But it can still cause a bit of confusion.</p><p><strong><i>Aiuto</i></strong> is a masculine noun meaning help, aid or assistance.</p><p><i>"Aiuto!"</i> simply means "help!" and is used just like in English - mostly in emergencies.</p><p><i>Aiutare</i> is the verb form: to help.</p><p>- Aiuto, affogo!</p><p>- Help, I’m drowning!</p><p>Sometimes people get confused because the noun <i>aiuto</i> looks the same as the first-person conjugation of <i>aiutare</i>: <i>(io) aiuto</i></p><p><i>- ti aiuto</i></p><p>- I'll help you/Let me help</p><p>Much like in English, Italian speakers might use either the noun or verb to say similar things.</p><p>- Ringraziamento per tutto l'aiuto</p><p>- Thank you for all the help </p><p><i>- Grazie per avermi aiutata con i compiti</i></p><p>- Thanks for helping me with my homework</p><p>What about when you want to ask for assistance politely, in a non-life-threatening situation?</p><p><i>- puoi/potresti aiutarmi</i></p><p>- can you/could you help me?</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="330" src="https://giphy.com/embed/l46Cbqvg6gxGvh2PS" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/originals-retro-l46Cbqvg6gxGvh2PS">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p>The pronoun <i>mi</i> becomes a suffix of the verb - apparently just because that rolls off the tongue more easily than <i>puoi aiutare mi</i>.</p><p>Be careful though. This is the informal way to ask for help, which you'd use with friends and family, but maybe not somewhere like the town hall or doctor's office.</p><p>In more formal situations, use <i>potrebbe aiutarmi? (for addressing one person) / potreste aiutarmi?</i> (when speaking to more than one person.)</p><p>To be extra polite, you can add a <i>per favore</i> either at the beginning or at the end.</p><p><i>- Mi scusi, potresti aiutarmi per favore?'</i></p><p>- Excuse me, could you help me please?</p><p>Use these and you'll definitely be the politest person in the <i>anagrafe.</i></p><p>And in shops, you'll often hear this:</p><p><i>- Posso aiutarti/la?</i></p><p>- Can I help you? (formal/informal)</p><p>To which you could always reply,</p><p><i>- No grazie, do solo un'occhiata</i></p><p>- No thanks, I'm just looking</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="480" src="https://giphy.com/embed/phJ6eMRFYI6CQ" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cat-fire-rescue-phJ6eMRFYI6CQ">via GIPHY</a></p></div>