Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian word of the day: 'Aiuto'

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 February 2019
11:27 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Italian word of the day: 'Aiuto'
DepositPhotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 February 2019
11:27 CET+01:00
It's a simple word, but you might need some help using it.

It's a simple word, and maybe one of the first you'll learn in Italian. But it can still cause a bit of confusion.

Aiuto is a masculine noun meaning help, aid or assistance.

"Aiuto!" simply means "help!" and is used just like in English - mostly in emergencies.

Aiutare is the verb form: to help.

- Aiuto, affogo!

- Help, I’m drowning!

Sometimes people get confused because the noun aiuto looks the same as the first-person conjugation of aiutare: (io) aiuto

- ti aiuto

- I'll help you/Let me help

Much like in English, Italian speakers might use either the noun or verb to say similar things.

- Ringraziamento per tutto l'aiuto

- Thank you for all the help 

- Grazie per avermi aiutata con i compiti

- Thanks for helping me with my homework

What about when you want to ask for assistance politely, in a non-life-threatening situation?

- puoi/potresti aiutarmi

- can you/could you help me?

The pronoun mi becomes a suffix of the verb - apparently just because that rolls off the tongue more easily than puoi aiutare mi.

Be careful though. This is the informal way to ask for help, which you'd use with friends and family, but maybe not somewhere like the town hall or doctor's office.

In more formal situations, use potrebbe aiutarmi? (for addressing one person) / potreste aiutarmi? (when speaking to more than one person.)

To be extra polite, you can add a per favore either at the beginning or at the end.

- Mi scusi, potresti aiutarmi per favore?'

- Excuse me, could you help me please?

Use these and you'll definitely be the politest person in the anagrafe.

And in shops, you'll often hear this:

- Posso aiutarti/la?

- Can I help you? (formal/informal)

To which you could always reply,

- No grazie, do solo un'occhiata

- No thanks, I'm just looking

word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'
  2. Everything you need to know about the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's answer to Eurovision
  3. Sanremo 2019: Andrea Bocelli's duet with son brings down the house
  4. Italian word of the day: 'Mannaggia'
  5. Italian word of the day: 'Menefreghismo'

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. 'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'
  2. Everything you need to know about the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's answer to Eurovision
  3. Sanremo 2019: Andrea Bocelli's duet with son brings down the house
  4. Italian word of the day: 'Mannaggia'
  5. Italian word of the day: 'Menefreghismo'

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

08/02
Italian wine tastings in English
07/02
Have a Tuscan dream? Property for sale.
30/01
Relocation assistance sought, Canada to Liguria
25/01
Cerco una amica di scuola - Sydney Australia 1980
20/01
Beautifully restored cottage with sea view
11/01
Teacher of ESL Private Online Lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice