Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Presidents attempt to mend frayed Italian-French relationship

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 February 2019
12:53 CET+01:00
politicsfranceeurope

Share this article

Presidents attempt to mend frayed Italian-French relationship
The French Embassy in Rome. Photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 February 2019
12:53 CET+01:00
The French and Italian presidents "reaffirmed the importance" of their countries' ties in a phone call yesterday after relations recently plunged to a new low.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella had a telephone conversation yesterday, the French presidency said, as relations between the two countries had become strained.

The two leaders "recalled that France and Italy, who together built the European Union, have a special responsibility to work together for its defence and revival," the Elysee statement said.

Relations plunged to their lowest since the end of World War II last week when France recalled its ambassador to Rome in protest against "unfounded attacks and outlandish claims" by Italy's ruling populist party leaders, Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini.

Paris was angry over Di Maio's meeting with French "yellow vest" anti-government protesters outside Paris.

Di Maio said the aim was to prepare a common front for European Parliament elections in May, while boasting on Twitter that "the wind of change has crossed the Alps".

Salvini on Monday signalled his willingness to talk to ease the spat with France.

The conversation between the two heads of state on Tuesday was seen as another step in that direction.

"They reaffirmed the importance of Franco-Italian relations, fostered on historic, economic and cultural ties," the French presidency said.

ANALYSIS: What's behind Italy's spat with France

politicsfranceeurope
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Twelve authentic spots to eat and drink on a budget in Venice
  2. Three stories of finding love in Italy that will restore your faith in romance
  3. The common Italian food myths you need to stop believing
  4. Singer Mahmood won Sanremo 2019 and Italy's Salvini is not happy
  5. Success for Italy's rightwing parties in Abruzzo local elections

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Twelve authentic spots to eat and drink on a budget in Venice
  2. Three stories of finding love in Italy that will restore your faith in romance
  3. The common Italian food myths you need to stop believing
  4. Singer Mahmood won Sanremo 2019 and Italy's Salvini is not happy
  5. Success for Italy's rightwing parties in Abruzzo local elections

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

08/02
Italian wine tastings in English
07/02
Have a Tuscan dream? Property for sale.
30/01
Relocation assistance sought, Canada to Liguria
25/01
Cerco una amica di scuola - Sydney Australia 1980
20/01
Beautifully restored cottage with sea view
11/01
Teacher of ESL Private Online Lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice