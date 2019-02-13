Presidents attempt to mend frayed Italian-French relationship

<p>France's President Emmanuel Macron and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella had a telephone conversation yesterday, the French presidency said, as relations between the two countries had <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190128/italy-row-with-france-is-getting-personal">become strained.</a></p><p>The two leaders "recalled that France and Italy, who together built the European Union, have a special responsibility to work together for its defence and revival," the Elysee statement said.</p><p>Relations plunged to their lowest since the end of World War II last week when France <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190207/france-recalls-italy-envoy-over-unprecedented-criticism-foreign-ministry">recalled its ambassador to Rome</a> in protest against "unfounded attacks and outlandish claims" by Italy's ruling populist party leaders, Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini.</p><p>Paris was angry over <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190205/italys-deputy-pm-meets-yellow-vest-protestors-in-france">Di Maio's meeting</a> with French "yellow vest" anti-government protesters outside Paris.</p><p>Di Maio said the aim was to prepare a common front for European Parliament elections in May, while boasting on Twitter that "the wind of change has crossed the Alps".</p><p>Salvini on Monday signalled his willingness to talk to ease the spat with France.</p><p>The conversation between the two heads of state on Tuesday was seen as another step in that direction.</p><p>"They reaffirmed the importance of Franco-Italian relations, fostered on historic, economic and cultural ties," the French presidency said.</p><p><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190130/analysis-whats-behind-italy-spat-with-france" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190130/analysis-whats-behind-italy-spat-with-france&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwiboILO1rjgAhUSb1AKHSN-BfYQFggLMAI&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&usg=AOvVaw0iyybEsHq6RpqB9UGSQs_p" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190130/analysis-whats-behind-italy-spat-with-france" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">ANALYSIS: What's behind Italy's spat with <b style="height: 1.3em;">France</b>? </a></p>