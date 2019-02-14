Italian word of the day: 'Sbaciucchiarsi'

<p>Here's a word to get your tongue in a twist, and hopefully someone else's too: <strong>sbaciucchiarsi </strong>(pronounced "sba-chi-oo-kiar-si").</p><p>It means 'to kiss', but unlike the simplest way of saying that – <strong>baciare</strong> – it doesn't mean just once. There's a special variation, <strong>sbaciucchiare</strong>, to describe smothering someone in kisses. And while anyone can do that – for instance an overenthusiastic nonna – the reflexive form, <strong>sbaciucchiarsi</strong>, denotes that all those kisses are being returned. </p><p>It's therefore strictly for a romantic context, similar to the terms 'snog', 'smooch' or 'make out' in English.</p><p><i>Due giovani si sbaciucchiavano appassionatamente sotto l'albero.</i>Two youngsters were making out passionately under the tree.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/a5e3c4b69bb2172304b44717338b5c67/tenor.gif?itemid=3983782" style="width: 426px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>There's also a noun in case you want to refer to 'snogging': <strong>sbaciucchiamento</strong>.</p><p><i>Ci sono stati altri sbaciucchiamenti in ufficio?</i>Was any other snogging going on in the office?</p><p>In fact, Italian has a wealth of words to talk about kissing, some romantic and some less so. There's <strong>slinguare</strong> – 'to kiss with tongues' – and, depending on your preferred technique, <strong>limonare</strong> ('to sloppy kiss' – literally, to kiss like a lemon squeezer) or <strong>pomiciare</strong> ('to kiss like you're grinding a pumice stone').</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/02a32b3f632be0591840b5b125ccf97d/tenor.gif?itemid=9675756" style="width: 498px; height: 263px;" /></p><p>Some even claim that what we call 'French kissing' was invented by the Italians: <strong>baciare alla fiorentina</strong> ('to kiss the Florentine way'), a term dating back to at least the 17th century, means to kiss passionately with tongues. Suck on that, France!</p><p>However you do it and whoever you're doing it with, we wish you <strong>buon sbaciucchiamento</strong> ('happy smooching') and <strong>buon San Valentino</strong> ('happy Valentine's Day'). </p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180213/vocabulary-flirting-love-sex-dating-italian-words-romantic-phrases">How to talk about love, sex, and dating in Italian</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/06e6c88110e902686d884d5ea69483b3/tenor.gif?itemid=10784670" style="width: 498px; height: 328px;" /></p>