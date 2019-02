The man, who was sentenced to eight years for sexual and domestic violence last year, had been living in a tiny stone house hidden deep in the Timpa di Acireale nature reserve in Sicily.

The 50-year old used the rope, which was tied to a tree, to get across a small ravine into the woodland lair.

But he was tracked by police after sneaking out of the reserve near Catania to visit his mother, the reports said.

A police video shows officers searching the man's hideout.