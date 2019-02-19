Parents of former Italian premier Renzi under house arrest

Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, suspected of issuing false invoices, were put under house arrest to avoid the destruction or manipulation of evidence, press reports said, quoting judicial sources.



Renzi, who headed the Italian government from February 2014 to December 2016, said his family was being "smeared" because of his political activities.



"I have a lot of faith in the Italian justice system," Renzi, 44, wrote in a post on Facebook. "And so I am anxious to attend the trial."

Tiziano Renzi (R) and his wife Laura Bovoli, parents of former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, received the house arrest notice on Monday. Photo: Carlo Bressan/AFP

“People who have read the (investigative) papers assure me they have never seen such an absurd or disproportionate measure,” Renzi wrote, referring to the house arrest.