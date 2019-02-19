Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Parents of former Italian premier Renzi under house arrest

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 February 2019
09:40 CET+01:00
politicsmatteo renzi

Share this article

Parents of former Italian premier Renzi under house arrest
Italy's former prime minister Matteo Renzi. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 February 2019
09:40 CET+01:00
The parents of Italy's former prime minister Matteo Renzi were placed under house arrest on Monday amid an investigation into suspected fraudulent bankruptcy.

Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, suspected of issuing false invoices, were put under house arrest to avoid the destruction or manipulation of evidence, press reports said, quoting judicial sources.

Renzi, who headed the Italian government from February 2014 to December 2016, said his family was being "smeared" because of his political activities.

"I have a lot of faith in the Italian justice system," Renzi, 44, wrote in a post on Facebook. "And so I am anxious to attend the trial."

 Tiziano Renzi (R) and his wife Laura Bovoli, parents of former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, received the house arrest notice on Monday. Photo: Carlo Bressan/AFP

“People who have read the (investigative) papers assure me they have never seen such an absurd or disproportionate measure,” Renzi wrote, referring to the house arrest.   

Tiziano Renzi is a businessman and was previously a local politician in the town of Rignano sull’Arno, near Florence.

He has faced a string of legal problems since his son became prime minister in 2014, causing embarrassment to the center-left leader and handing ammunition to his political opponents.

Renzi left office in December 2016. Last week he published a book about his time as prime minister, and was in Turin on Monday for a launch event when news of his parents' house arrest broke.

READ ALSO:

politicsmatteo renzi
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. These are the thousands of job vacancies that Italy can’t fill
  2. Pope defrocks US priest over child abuse scandal
  3. IN PHOTOS: Venice Carnival 2019 begins with a giant floating rat and tributes to the moon
  4. Brits in Italy: It's your last chance to apply for residence as EU citizens
  5. Italy's coalition government faces split over possible Salvini kidnap trial

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Latest headlines

Italy's coalition government faces split over possible Salvini kidnap trial

Italian word of the day: 'Chiacchiere'

IN PHOTOS: Venice Carnival 2019 begins with a giant floating rat and tributes to the moon

France sees 'no reason' not to extradite Italian militants

These are the thousands of job vacancies that Italy can’t fill

Exorcism: Italian teachers offered training course on 'correct practice'

Brits in Italy: It's your last chance to apply for residence as EU citizens

World bishops head to Vatican for sex abuse summit

Recent highlights

The best renovation properties you can buy in Italy for less than €50K

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

How to get married in Italy

Where do all the English speakers live in Italy?

Here are the houses you can buy for just €1 in a Sicilian village

'Why Italian law said I had to get my ex's permission to renew my passport'

Why Italy's new security decree could be a headache for foreign drivers

Related articles

Italy's coalition government faces split over possible Salvini kidnap trial

Italy's coalition government faces split over possible Salvini kidnap trial
France sees 'no reason' not to extradite Italian militants

France sees 'no reason' not to extradite Italian militants
Recalled French ambassador to return to Italy after diplomatic spat

Recalled French ambassador to return to Italy after diplomatic spat
Presidents attempt to mend frayed Italian-French relationship

Presidents attempt to mend frayed Italian-French relationship
Italian PM faces anger after calling for change in Europe

Italian PM faces anger after calling for change in Europe

Popular articles

  1. These are the thousands of job vacancies that Italy can’t fill
  2. Pope defrocks US priest over child abuse scandal
  3. IN PHOTOS: Venice Carnival 2019 begins with a giant floating rat and tributes to the moon
  4. Brits in Italy: It's your last chance to apply for residence as EU citizens
  5. Italy's coalition government faces split over possible Salvini kidnap trial

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/02
Apartment wanted to buy in Milan
08/02
Italian wine tastings in English
07/02
Have a Tuscan dream? Property for sale.
30/01
Relocation assistance sought, Canada to Liguria
25/01
Cerco una amica di scuola - Sydney Australia 1980
20/01
Beautifully restored cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice