Parents of former Italian premier Renzi under house arrest

Tiziano Renzi is a businessman and was previously a local politician in the town of Rignano sull’Arno, near Florence.
He has faced a string of legal problems since his son became prime minister in 2014, causing embarrassment to the center-left leader and handing ammunition to his political opponents.
Renzi left office in December 2016. Last week he published a book about his time as prime minister, and was in Turin on Monday for a launch event when news of his parents' house arrest broke.
