Skiers were startled on Saturday to spot a Jeep driving up the slopes Col Rodella, a resort in Trento province.

The driver, identified by the Italian press as a local man in his early 90s, had apparently attempted to take a shortcut to the restaurant at the top of the slope, which most people access by lift.

His scenic drive was interrupted by carabinieri on a snowmobile, who escorted him safely off the slope.

According to the local Giornale Trentino, he received a fine for his exploits of €30.

Under Italy's highway code, drivers over 70 must renew their licence every three years and for over-80s, it's every two years. Each time senior drivers have to present a doctor's certificate to show they're fit to be on the road (and preferably not the slopes).

Watch the video filmed by onlookers: