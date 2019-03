Researchers have long sought to examine the archives to discover why Pius XII, who was pontiff from 1939 to 1958, did not intervene more against the Holocaust perpetrated by the German Nazis, an attitude denounced by Jewish groups as a form of passive complicity.

"I have decided that the opening of the Vatican Archives for the Pontificate of Pius XII will take place on March 2nd 2020," the pope said. The date is the 81st anniversary of the election of Eugenio Pacelli to the papacy.

"The Church is not afraid of history," added Francis, recalling that Pius XII found himself as head of the Roman Catholic Church "at one of the saddest and darkest moments of the 20th century".

Pope Pius XII, born Eugenio Pacelli, in 1955. Photo: AFP

Francis said he made the decision confident that serious historical research would evaluate "in the proper light and with appropriate criticism, the praiseworthy moments of the Pontiff and, without any doubt, also moments of serious difficulties, of tormented decisions...".

For many historians, Pius XII could have condemned more forcefully the massacre of Jews by the Nazis, but failed to do so out of diplomatic caution and to avoid putting Catholics in danger in occupied Europe.

Francis indicated that he would order the records opened when he assumed the papacy six years ago.

“Opening the archives of the Shoah [Holocaust] seems reasonable,” he was quoted as telling a friend and rabbi, Abraham Skorka, in 2013.

“Let it be seen if they could have done something [to help] and until what point they could have helped... The truth has to be the goal,” Francis reportedly said.

