Italian expression of the day: 'Pesce d’Aprile'

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">I imagined that <i>Pesce d'Aprile</i>, or April Fish, came from the idea of "baiting" people or "fishing" for responses with joke articles or announcements and seeing if they'd "bite."</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">After all, the Italian verb <i>abboccare </i>means "to bite, or to take the bait" and figuratively it also means "to be fooled, deceived, or taken in," just like in English. It's rooted in the word <i>bocca</i>, or mouth.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Ha abboccato e non ha avuto alcun sospetto!</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- He fell for it and had no idea!</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But no. I'm told the name actually comes from a common joke that involves sticking a drawing of a <i>pesciolino</i> (little fish) onto the back of an unsuspecting victim. Then, everyone else asks if anyone has seen "April's fish" and makes jokes about that person – when, of course, the victim doesn't know it's them.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>L'hai visto?</i> (Have you seen him/her?)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>Chi? </i>(Who?)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>Il pesce d'Aprile! </i>(The April fish!)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554108637_Depositphotos_145980139_s-2019.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: <a href="https://depositphotos.com/search/april-fish.html?sh=3306a1c5f95dbcf5ae84534ccd02cd50&qview=145980139">Depositphotos</a></span></i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Although this tradition seems pretty quaint, taping a fish onto someone's back is still something Italian children do.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">And Italy isn't the only country to have a fishy April Fools' Day. In France, it's the <i>Poisson d'Avril</i>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">After the fact, Italian media usually reports on and ranks the <i>Miglior Pesce d'Aprile </i>[best April Fools)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">So if you're in Italy today and someone tries to wind you up (or tape a fish to your back) you could say:</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Non puoi ingannarmi</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- You can't fool me</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- <i>Io non ci credo mica</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- I don't believe that at all</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">(Be careful, <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190322/italian-word-of-the-day-mica">mica</a> is a tricky word.)</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">While you're right to be sceptical of everything you read today, I promise I'm not making this whole "fish" thing up in the spirit of April Fools'.</p>