Italian word of the day: 'Aspetta'

<p>As far as the most commonly-used Italian words go, I think <strong>aspetta</strong> must be up near the top of the list.</p><p>Somehow this word didn’t get a mention in any of my various beginner-level Italian courses, apps or books. But as soon as I arrived in Italy, I started hearing people say <i>aspetta</i> all the time.</p><p>And the meaning was perfectly clear: <i>wait!</i></p><p>It’s an interjection, or the imperative form of the verb <i>aspettare</i> (to wait, or wait for something) and you’d use this form in place of phrasal verbs like “hang on” in English.</p><p><i>- Aspetta, penso che abbiamo dimenticato qualcosa</i></p><p>- Hold on, I think we’ve forgotten something </p><p><i>- Aspetta, non ho finite</i></p><p>- Wait up, I haven’t finished</p><p><i>- Aspetta un attimo, a chi si sta riferendo in questo punto?</i></p><p>- Wait a moment, who are we talking about here?</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/eeL8EcBBTwSMLACw6F" width="480"></iframe></div><p>Here are the two ways (that I can remember) having already used <i>aspetta</i> today:</p><p><i>- Aspetta, il semaforo e rosso</i></p><p>- Wait, the light’s red</p><p><i>- Aspetta a scolare la pasta, non e cotta</i></p><p>- Don’t drain the pasta yet, it’s not cooked</p><p>Living in a country where people always seem to be either rushing through things (including red lights) or taking their sweet time for no apparent reason, I now find this word comes out of my mouth multiple times a day - along with <strong><i>andiamo</i></strong> (let’s go/come on/hurry up).</p><p>And you might hear Italians just shortening it to <i>aspè</i>.</p><p>You can also hear <i>aspetta</i> used as the third-person singular form of the verb <i>aspettare</i>.</p><p><i>- Giorgio aspetta l’autobus tutti giorni per andare a lavaro</i></p><p>- George waits for the bus to work every day</p><p>If you want to talk about waiting in general – and if you live in Italy, you’ll know all about waiting – you could also use the verb <i><strong>attendere</strong>,</i> which is slightly more formal than <i>aspettare</i>.</p><p>It’s also where this comes from:</p><p>-<i>sala d'attesa</i></p><p>- Waiting room</p><p>And you might hear people say <strong><i>attenda</i></strong> instead of <strong><i>aspetta</i></strong>. Again, same thing but slightly more formal.</p><p><i>- Attenda il suo turno dietro la linea gialla, per favour</i></p><p>- Wait your turn behind the yellow line, please</p><p>After a job interview you could hear:</p><p><i>- Attenda che le faremo sapere</i></p><p>- We’ll let you know (literally: wait for us to let you know.)</p><p>And finally, an Italian saying:</p><p><i>- Chi la fa l’aspetti</i></p><p>- Literally “Who does it waits for it”, meaning that a person who does bad things can expect bad things in return.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/xUA7aUNTnSsWNMK6go" width="480"></iframe></div><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>