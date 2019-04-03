Italian word of the day: 'Abbiocco'

<p>I bet you'll be familiar with what this word describes, even if you've never heard it before.</p><p>There's no exact equivalent in English, but you can probably see why it exists in Italian: <strong>l'abbiocco</strong> (pronounced "ab-byok-ko") is a need to lie down, especially the one that strikes after eating and drinking heartily.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/69995adeddd96d086f67904cc2916f5d/tenor.gif?itemid=10786443" style="width: 498px; height: 374px;" /></p><p>It's defined by various dictionaries as a 'fit of drowsiness', 'desire to fall asleep', 'giving way to tiredness' or – my favourite – 'sleep stroke'.</p><p>And while it's not limited to eating-induced tiredness, that's how it's usually applied. Our closest English translation in this context might be 'food coma'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Dopo pranzo m'è preso un abbiocco tremendo.</i>After lunch I fell into a real food coma.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>La pasta mi fa venire l'abbiocco.</i>Pasta makes me sleepy.</p><p>It comes from a verb born in central Italy that has largely fallen out of use: <strong>abbioccarsi</strong>, 'to collapse with exhaustion'. While you'll almost certainly never hear an Italian say "io m'abbiocco", you might hear them describe themselves as <strong>abbioccato/a </strong>– 'half asleep', 'wiped out' – for reasons edible or otherwise.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Sono abbioccato duro.</i>I'm knackered.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/6a7eaf0d08d95eac134ea81732b54465/tenor.gif?itemid=12989642" style="width: 300px; height: 238px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>