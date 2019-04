There are times in Italy when you really, really want to end the conversation.

When a driver's trying to convince you that their car's perfectly fine double-parked in the middle of the road because they flicked the hazard lights on, for instance. Or perhaps when your kid (or fully grown companion) is pleading for a second helping of gelato.

When you want to make clear that you've heard enough and your answer's final, we recommend you telling whoever it is you're arguing with: punto e basta.

It literally means 'full stop and enough' and it's like closing your sentence with 'period', as Americans would say.

Non mi piace, punto e basta.

I don't like him, period (or: full stop).

It makes clear that you don't think there's anything more to be said, either because you've made up your mind or because it's as simple as that.

Lo farò, punto e basta.

I'm doing it, and that's that.

Il nostro obiettivo non è di lanciare slogan ma di ripristinare la stabilità, la crescita e l'occupazione, punto e basta.

Our aim isn't to spout slogans but to restore stability, growth and employment – plain and simple.

If you're really done talking, you can drop the e basta and finish just with an emphatic "Punto!"

And that really is all there is to it.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.