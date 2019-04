The spinach frittata is virtually unknown outside Italy, but ask any Italian friends you might have and they will go: "YUM!"

Spinach frittata is one of the few dishes that has no regionality: it is a true Italian classic.

READ ALSO: The must-try foods from every region of Italy



Photo: DepositPhotos

My mum prepared it quite often, and when she did I would devour it in minutes. I now prepare it for my family, and everybody loves it (including my toddler, who can never eat too much of it).

It’s very easy and quick to make, and it’s delicious both cold or warm: it makes an excellent lunch box or picnic food. Spinach frittata can be served as a main, with a nice side of roasted potatoes, or cut into cubes and served as an entree.

Tips

If you want, you can add some ricotta to the spinach frittata: either you completely incorporate it to the eggs, or you add it after the spinach have been stirred in, so as to have pockets of ricotta dotted inside the frittata.

The frittata can be stored in the fridge for a maximum of three days.

Ingredients for 4 portions

500 g baby spinach

8 eggs

100 g grated parmesan

A pinch of grated nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil to cook

Method

1. Wash the spinach leaves, soaking them for 15 minutes in a bowl full of water with a teaspoon of bicarbonate soda. Rinse well and put them in a non-stick casserole, over medium heat. Do not add any water: the water on the leaves will be enough to cook them. Cover and let cook for about 10 minutes.

2. Drain the spinach in a fine sieve and, with the back of a spoon, squeeze out as much water as you can. Set aside to cool down.

3. In a large bowl, beat the eggs together with cheese, the nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Stir in the spinach, making sure it’s well distributed.

4. Heat a little vegetable oil in a non-stick pan. Pour the eggs in and let cook on low-medium heat until the bottom side is nice and golden. With the help of a large plate, flip over the frittata and cook the other side. Be careful not to drop it during this delicate manoeuvre (I’m guilty as charged!).

If you prefer, you can bake it: preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4, and let cook on the middle shelf for 30-40 minutes.

5. Once cooked, slice your spinach frittata into triangles and serve it either warm or cold: delicious either way!



Silvana Lanzetta. Photo: Private

Silvana Lanzetta was born into a family of pasta makers from Naples and spent 17 years as a part-time apprentice in her grandmother’s pasta factory. She specializes in making pasta entirely by hand and runs regular classes and workshops in London.

Find out more at her website, PastaArtist.com, including this recipe and others.