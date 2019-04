Two separate groups were stopped by officials, the first in a metro station and the next in the Johan Cruyff Arena.

READ ALSO: Why do Italian football fans get away with racially abusing black players?

Photos of a confiscated knife, fireworks, pepper spray, flares, a hammer and a baton were handed out in a press release by law enforcement authorities in the Netherlands.

Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini said on Facebook that 120 Juve fans had been arrested but the number had not been verified.

An unknown number of Ajax fans were also caught in possession of fireworks, the Dutch news agency ANP reported.